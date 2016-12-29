Did Scheana Marie And Stassi Schroeder Just Comment On Mike Shay's Finances After Their Divorce?

Scheana Marie’s divorce from Mike Shay may be getting ugly. Following the announcement of the Vanderpump Rules couple’s split earlier this month, Scheana Marie and Mike Shay appeared to be staying civil with one another but according to a new tweet, their civility may have just been thrown to the wayside. On December 29, Scheana Marie’s co-star, Stassi Schroeder, shared an article about her Christmas festivities and Mike Shay’s recent visit to his hometown in Michigan. Then, in the caption, she appeared to take aim at the musician’s financial state by revealing that Scheana Marie not only paid for his visit back home, but has also been supporting him for years. “Buying your ex husband a trip home for the holidays after supporting him for years. @scheanamarie, you’re my hero,” Schroeder wrote in the caption of her post. Stassi Schroeder attends the Rebecca Vallance Spring 2016 fashion show on September 10, 2015

[Image by Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images] Following Schroeder’s post, Scheana Marie reacted to her comment by telling her, “I’m a giver. What can I say!?” After seeing the women’s exchange, several commenters weighed in on their posts and a couple of people found the revelation to be a direct dig at Shay. “Amazing that neither of you see this as disrespectful to @MikeShayMusic,” one person wrote. Another said, “WOW! WTF? So much for not slamming him.” When Scheana Marie and Mike Shay confirmed their decision to end their marriage earlier this month, they said they were committed to remaining friends, despite the end of their romantic relationship. “While we have made the difficult decision to move forward separately, our story will continue on through the love and mutual respect that we have cultivated throughout our 15-year friendship,” the couple said in their statement to Us Weekly. “Much of the recent speculation and reporting on our relationship has been misguided, and we have come to an amicable decision on all matters. We might have failed at our marriage, but we are committed to succeeding as friends and will continue to support each other’s personal happiness and professional success.” Scheana Marie and Stassi Schroeder may have taken her divorce to Twitter, but when it comes to Shay, he has remained silent for the most part. While he has not taken any digs at Scheana Marie or thrown any shade her way, he did deny that he was missing several weeks ago. After rumors claimed Shay had potentially fallen off the wagon and gone missing, Shay defended himself with a post to fans on Instagram. The post read, “I am not missing. I am sober. I am Happy!!! Don’t believe everything you read. I love my wife and will always love my wife. Whatever is going on between us will stay between us! I love my family and my family loves me and a lot of things have been said out is protection and anger by many people. I just ready for the next chapter in my life!” Scheana Marie attends “The Night Before” premiere on November 18, 2015

[Image by Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images Scheana Marie and Mike Shay have been one of the most stable couples on Vanderpump Rules in recent years. Although they did go through a rough patch during filming on Season 4 last year due to Shay’s admitted struggles with substance abuse, the majority of their moments on-screen have been happy ones. During Season 2, fans watched as Shay constructed a romantic proposal at the home of Lisa Vanderpump with the help of Scheana Marie’s co-stars, including Kristen Doute and Stassi Schroeder. Then, during Season 3, fans watched as the couple tied the knot at the Hummingbird Nest Ranch in Southern California. To see more of Scheana Marie and Mike Shay, as well as the end of their marriage, tune into new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 5 airing on Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV. [Featured Image by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images]

