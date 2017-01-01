Did Sofia Richie Slam Designer Alexander Wang Over R. Kelly Fashion Campaign?

Did Sofia Richie slam Alexander Wang’s new Spring/Summer 2017 fashion campaign over the designer using the infamous R&B singer R. Kelly to front it? After Richie left a seemingly critical comment at the designer’s Instagram page by a pic of Kelly and the model Anna Ewers on Friday, many online users assumed Sofia was protesting Wang’s decision to tap R. Kelly as the face of the brand. #LionelRichie know you talking like that #SofiaRichie? ???? Looks like Sofia isn’t here for #AlexanderWang ???? A photo posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Dec 30, 2016 at 1:29pm PST However, both Richie and Wang subsequently posted the same photo of them play-fighting, and Richie added a hashtag to her caption which reads “takeajokepeople.” Some context: On Thursday, the youngest daughter of veteran singer Lionel Richie hopped on Wang’s ‘gram and shared an expletive-laden comment under one Kelly/Ewers image. Richie wrote, “F**K YOU and your collection.” The original photo at Wang’s Instagram showed Kelly and Ewers laughing together on sitting on a sofa off-set during the campaign photo shoot. Wang’s caption reads, “Backstage with @rkelly and @annaewers on the Spring/Summer 2017 campaign shoot, photographed by @inezandvinoodh. Creative direction @ferdinandoverderi #WANGSS17 #WANGOUT #WANGSQUAD.” Backstage with @rkelly and @annaewers on the Spring/Summer 2017 campaign shoot, photographed by @inezandvinoodh. Creative direction @ferdinandoverderi #WANGSS17 #WANGOUT #WANGSQUAD A photo posted by ALEXANDER WANG (@alexanderwangny) on Dec 30, 2016 at 10:56am PST Another shot showed Ewers lighting a cigarette from Kelly’s hand-held cigar. Photographed by @inezandvinoodh. #WANGSS17 #WANGOUT #WANGSQUAD A photo posted by ALEXANDER WANG (@alexanderwangny) on Dec 30, 2016 at 12:53pm PST Within hours of posting her “F**k YOU…” remark, Richie took to Instagram again to post a photo of Wang jokingly “choking” the 18-year-old socialite. Richie tagged Wang, writing, “Hashed…love you @alexwangny,” along with emojis. Sofia later added the hashtag “takeajokepeople” to her caption. Hashed ???????? love you @alexwangny A photo posted by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on Dec 31, 2016 at 1:46am PST For his part, Wang’s note alongside the same snap reads, “When you dis me on IG.” Clearly, Alexander and Richie’s follow-up comments were light-hearted jokes. Sofia went on to tweet out the faux-choking photo on Friday. Alongside her tweet Richie noted, “About to be a great couple of days.. starting here..” about to be a great couple of days.. starting here.. pic.twitter.com/dnnUbhnvCh — Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) December 31, 2016 Does Richie’s tweet about Wang suggest the budding model and designer will work together next year? Although Sofia comes from a famous family, her profile — and modelling bookings — went through the roof after she spent time with Justin Bieber for three weeks earlier this year. Back in August, the pop superstar and the-then 17-year-old Richie were photographed strolling along a beach in Malibu. The pair also flew to Japan, Tokyo where the Biebs resumed his ongoing Purpose World Tour following a brief break. They also vacationed in Mexico to celebrate Sofia’s 18th, which resulted in comical making-out photos, once the two became aware that paparazzi were filming them. Shortly afterwards, Bieber Instagrammed pics of himself and Sofia, captioning one with a warning to his fans that he would set his account to private if they did not stop posting abusive comments, snake emojis, and death threats over his relationship with Richie. Amid the drama, Bieber’s former girlfriend Selena Gomez invited herself to her ex’s Instagram and snarked that if he didn’t want “hate” he shouldn’t post photos of himself and his new “girlfriend.” Selena Gomez’s Instagram Attack On Justin Bieber Was Hypocritical And Unnecessary https://t.co/lvitoljpQQ — Inquisitr Showbiz (@IQShowbiz) August 17, 2016 Further passive aggressive comments followed, some of which were photoshopped, prompting trends on Twitter and a flood of opinionating from “Stan Twitter” and media outlets. The “Sorry” superstar deleted his Instagram account the next day, and he and Richie went their separate ways in September. Since then, Richie has booked shoots with a ton of magazines and fashion houses. These included Complex, Galore, Wonderland, Billboard, Vogue Japan, and Chanel. Is Wang next? Next time anyone calls me a snake it will be considered a compliment in my eyes. Thank you so much complex, this is truly amazing pic.twitter.com/26oQZ25cQK — Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) December 5, 2016 Chanel show pic.twitter.com/l6l2hZymUs — Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) December 7, 2016 Self-assured and successful — the youngest member of Richie dynasty is ready to rule. https://t.co/i1zdJOGQic pic.twitter.com/YN6bLpXiEt — Wonderland Magazine (@wonderlandmag) December 20, 2016 Walking into the new year @SofiaRichie wearing Marc Jacobs Resort ’17 via @voguejp #MJRE17 pic.twitter.com/ay7lXOez0z — Marc Jacobs (@marcjacobs) December 28, 2016 Meanwhile, although Richie has since clarified her first post on Wang, many online users took it on face value and shared their views on Kelly at blog Instagram accounts, Wang, and Richie’s ‘grams. Many users referred to Kelly’s long history of alleged sexual contact with minor girls. These include an illegal marriage to his then 15-year-old singing protégé Aaliyah, an illicit video purportedly showing Kelly having sex with, and urinating on an underage girl, and accusations of possessing child pornography. After numerous delays and procedural problems, Kelly was found not guilty of all 14 counts of videotaping himself having sex with an underage girl in a trial on June 13, 2008. Fast forward to the present, Richie has made it clear her remark at Wang’s Instagram was made in jest and not intended maliciously. In other words: Nothing to see here. A photo posted by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on Dec 31, 2016 at 2:58pm PST [Featured Image by Jason LaVeris/Getty Images]

