Dorit Kemsley Goes Silent After ‘RHOBH’ Criticism: ‘These People Are Disgusting’

Dorit Kemsley may be brand new to Twitter and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but she’s learning that viewers have their opinions and she can’t escape what people are saying about her after watching the show. While Kemsley may be playing the stupid card after her dinner, where she told Eileen Davidson that she couldn’t remember what she had said to Lisa Rinna, viewers simply didn’t believe her. They were surprised that Dorit and her husband were so vocal about Eileen’s decision to keep her mother’s death a secret when they weren’t there and didn’t know any of the ladies at the time. According to her Twitter account, Dorit Kemsley has been keeping silent since last week’s episode. Maybe she’s surprised that she received so much criticism for her dinner party. It’s one thing to talk about Eileen’s mother’s death, but it’s quite another thing to be critical of how she handled the situation, given they don’t know Eileen and what she was going through at the time. Kemsley’s last tweet was posted a week ago, where she tried to cover for her husband. Dorit Kemsley Didn’t Realize All Her Comments And Opinions Would Be Analyzed https://t.co/ZxIlpjTiV9 pic.twitter.com/hD7GsufqC1 — AllThingsRH (@AllThingsRH) January 5, 2017 “Clarification: my husband never said the comment about the ‘have and have nots’. That was NOT my husbands voice,” was one of the last things that Dorit Kemsley tweeted, which was last week after her dinner party with Lisa Rinna and PK aired on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. During the dinner party, PK and Dorit seemed to make Lisa Rinna feel bad about how they were dealing with the losses of their parents. While Lisa had lost her father, Eileen had lost her mother. And Rinna was trying to explain that people grieve differently. But Dorit Kemsley kept talking as if she had been influenced by Lisa Vanderpump, as they are great friends and Vanderpump may have told Kemsley about everything that was going on last year. But viewers didn’t have too many positive things to say about her, which could be why she’s not tweeting as much these days. “Oh, y’all said plenty to offend…sorry but how dare u tell someone how they should grieve?? shame on u and PK!” one person wrote in defense of Lisa Rinna who called Dorit Kemsley out for her behavior, to which other people added, “These people are disgusting. They can’t even take their child to the speech therapist” and “Defiantly agree I don’t like the new girl at all….an tbh I’m also quite disappointed in LVP this season. She’s a sniper….shoots from the side then acts all innocent…an she doesn’t take responsibility for her mouth!” And it sounds like people are very critical of Dorit and her husband, as viewers feel that they are very pretentious. And some people love that they can throw PK’s behavior with Erika Girardi right back in her face. Dorit Lemel/Kemsley welcome to Bev Hills…

????#RHOBH pic.twitter.com/t57pDugD51 — DAISY (@OllieLove44) January 4, 2017 “Your fake British accent is so annoying, you and PK are extremely pretentious….very difficult to watch your scenes,” another person pointed out, to which other people added, “I’d be a little less concerned about that and more concerned about his obsession with Erika #RHOBH,” and “Right? And the fact that he told her he was excited over it. He behaved like a little boy. Disrespectful.” “Doesn’t matter. You and your husband are both staggeringly insufferable and often inappropriate,” one person wrote after watching Dorit Kemsley and PK on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, while another person tried to put things in perspective for Dorit, writing, “You’re not even 40+ yet. Why act so forgetful? Looks like you and your husband need an advancing Alzheimers medication.” What do you think of Dorit Kemsley’s lack of tweeting? Do you think she’s taking some time away from social media due to all of the criticism? [Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for DailyMail.com]

