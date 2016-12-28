Drew Barrymore's Hot And Sweaty Christmas Selfie, Honored For Her Philanthropy

Drew Barrymore got a little hot and sweaty at Christmas: but not because she overdid it with a sumptuous Christmas feast. Instead, the actress and mother of two young daughters took in a yoga class on Monday, and uploaded a photo showing her looking sweaty and satisfied to her Instagram account. People magazine reported that Drew Barrymore, who has previously said that she works out for mental health rather than to look “hot,” went makeup-free in her selfie, which showed her looking happy and pleased with herself. #Christmas2016 #sweatitout A photo posted by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on Dec 26, 2016 at 1:33pm PST On the same day, Barrymore posted a photo of her two adorable daughters pushing their own strollers, so the actress certainly had her hands full making time for herself and her young family over Christmas. #Christmas2016 #getty A photo posted by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on Dec 27, 2016 at 9:32am PST Drew Barrymore is a very successful businessperson, but she’s perhaps best known as the little girl who featured in Steven Spielberg’s E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial in 1982. After successfully overcoming alcohol and drug addiction, the talented actress went on to achieve success in Hollywood. She later became an entrepreneur when she launched Flower Beauty, her cosmetics brand, as well as setting up Flower Films, her production company. Steven Spielberg y Drew Barrymore en el Set de E.T. Año1982. pic.twitter.com/rFqbsqeLSo — Fnac Cine Oficial (@Fnac_Cine) December 22, 2016 When the U.S. presidential election was on the horizon, Barrymore joined the legion of Hollywood celebrities urging citizens to participate in the voting by raising awareness about the U.S. political system. Trying to encourage young Americans to become more proactive, Barrymore spoke about her 2003 documentary The Best Place to Start, a film showing the actress interviewing youngsters about their political inclinations. According to People magazine, Drew Barrymore was motivated to work on the documentary because she was aware of the dilemma faced by young voters: young people who are not well-informed about the importance of the election process. “I just wasn’t brought up with parents who talked about it, so I was like a 20-something person wanting to know why voting was important. This was my way of learning and teaching myself.” Drew Barrymore hoped that her efforts to motivate youngsters would be well received, and that more people will vote in future elections. Youth turnout at elections has decreased over the years, dropping from 51 per cent in 2008 to 45 per cent in 2012. Civic Youth reports that, based on exit polls conducted during this year’s Presidential election, youth voting turnout (comprising citizens aged 18-29) was an even 50 per cent. The popular and talented actress is also recognized for her philanthropic efforts. As the brand ambassador for the UN World Food Program, Barrymore has played a key role in raising $1 million for the program. She also mixes her humanitarian efforts with her business ventures, and the actress actively participates in Mother’s Day events at the Children’s Hospital in Los Angeles. As a part of the event, Drew Barrymore pampers young patients and their mothers with her Flower Beauty makeup products. The Huffington Post reported that Barrymore was invited for the hospital’s Once Upon a Time Gala to be honored for her contribution to the welfare of patients and their families. With Drew Barrymore at the CHLA “Once Upon a Time” Gala. pic.twitter.com/R9Ma0DvZAg — Katy. (@ThatKatyGirI) October 17, 2016 Along with Drew Barrymore, members of the medical fraternity and researchers attached to the hospital were also honored for their work. Josh Gad and Katy Perry were two celebrities who attended the event. Around 1200 philanthropists helped raise $4 million to support pediatric care and medical research. While walking on the red carpet, Barrymore took the opportunity to speak about parenting, Halloween, and make-up tips. Recently, the actress finalized her divorce from Will Kopelman, and she’s decided to remain a single mother to her two daughters. However, Barrymore’s divorce has not dampened her spirits, and she expressed her enthusiasm to enjoy every holiday with her daughters. According to Entertainment Tonight, the actress spoke about the excitement she feels during Halloween. “It’s like the best day ever. It’s the only day that’s acceptable and not totally creepy to wear a mask, so God bless Halloween! I love it. I get to be an anonymous parent that night, so I’m into that!” Then when Christmas rolled around, Drew Barrymore took the opportunity to dress her young daughters in matching holiday outfits and share some photos on social media. #christmas2016 it’s starting early. A photo posted by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on Dec 24, 2016 at 9:55am PST The talented actress’s daughters even enjoyed baking and artwork in the days leading up to Christmas. #Christmas2016 #baking A photo posted by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on Dec 26, 2016 at 9:18am PST #Christmas2016 #art A photo posted by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on Dec 26, 2016 at 9:22am PST Entertainment Tonight reported that Drew Barrymore surprised fans by announcing that she prefers a cheerful smile over the usual makeup. “I have a motto, ‘A smile is better than any lipstick you’re ever going to buy.” I think happiness is what makes you pretty. – Drew Barrymore #quote pic.twitter.com/qPqdGQaUd3 — Chuck Canady (@ChuckCanady) December 25, 2016 [Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx