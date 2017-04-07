Duggar Family Celebrates Israel Dillard's Second Birthday With Sweet Videos

Jill Duggar Dillard’s adorable son, Israel, turned 2 on April 6, and the Duggar family took time out to wish him a happy birthday from afar. Fans of the TLC show, Counting On, know that Jill and her husband, Derick, are currently on a mission trip in Central America, so the little Israel is separated from his grandparents, Jim Bob and Michelle, and the rest of the Duggar family back in the United States. To make up the distance, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar posted a sweet video for their grandson. “We are so excited!,” Michelle Duggar beams in the video. “We can’t believe you’re 2 already. And we just are really, really hoping that we’re going to get to see you soon when mama comes back. Mommy and daddy will be back to have your baby, your baby sibling. #comparingbellies after Israel had dinner ???? #foodbelly #babybump A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Jan 13, 2017 at 6:45am PST Then proud grandpa Jim Bob Duggar pipes in with his support. “We love you guys and miss you so much. But I know you’re doing such a great work down in Central America and making a difference in people’s lives.” “We’re just thrilled. Jill and Derick, you all are awesome parents. You’re doing a great job,” Michelle finishes. “And little Israel, we can’t wait to give you your birthday hugs when we get to see you soon! We love you so much! And you have a blessed birthday.” Jim Bob and Michelle weren’t the only members of the Duggar family to get in on Israel’s birthday. Little Spurgeon Elliot, the son of Jessa Duggar and her husband Ben Seewald, also posted a cute video with the help of his dad. “Happy birthday cousin Israel!” says Ben as he holds Spurgeon in his lap. “Say ‘I miss you!’ Say ‘I wish I could celebrate with you on your birthday.’ We’ll see you soon, cousin Israel.” Finally, Jill Duggar Dillard and Derick Dillard posted their own message to their firstborn son on their family blog. “It’s so hard to believe our little Israel is already 2 years old! He loves playing play-dough, basketball, soccer, football, killing bugs, reading books, eating food and running with Daddy! Israel, we pray you will grow up to love Jesus and serve others! You are a sweet little guy and we love you so much!” Israel will have a baby brother by the time his third birthday rolls around. The Duggar family is anxiously awaiting the birth of Jill and Derick’s second boy, who is due to make his grand entrance in July. The Dillards will return to the U.S. for the birth, but they plan to continue their mission work in Central America until then. I love watching my sweet hubby with Israel. @derickdillard he loves spending time with you #reading #fathersontime A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Nov 25, 2016 at 4:50pm PST “We have a short-term team here with us right now and we have been traveling a lot between a few different countries doing ministry traveling throughout Central America with this team,” Jill Duggar Dillard wrote in a recent blog post. “They will be with us a few more days and we are praying their time and efforts yields many hearts surrendered to Christ.” Apparently, conditions in the area are harsh, and Jill speaks of establishing their ministry program in “a dangerous village,” which no doubt makes the rest of the Duggar family nervous back at home. Despite it all, birthday boy Israel is apparently having a great time. “Israel and I (Jill) have enjoyed fellowshipping with the local believers at the almost nightly church services,” Jill wrote. “Israel easily makes lots of friends and since we live in a tropical area, they are so sweet to share their fresh produce with us (jocotes, avocados, mangos, bananas etc.). Israel loves it and so do we!” Catch up with the Duggar family when new Counting On episodes return to TLC this summer. [Featured Image by The Dillard Family/Facebook]