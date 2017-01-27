Duggar Family Covers Scandal With Support For Donald Trump: Jill, Jessa, And Jinger Duggar Concentrate On ‘Counting On,’ Blog, And Religion

With the new season of Jill and Jessa Counting On starting up, Duggar family is busier than ever. Also the fact that a fresh scandal popped up again concerning their internal matters mean that they have to divert their fans’ attention to more positive things. Knowing that they showed support for Donald Trump on their Facebook, which doubles as their blog, the Duggars are using their support for the president’s policies, as well as updates about Jill, Jessa, and Jinger starting their own families, to make sure the new scandal stays off the news. The scandal that is threatening to take a toll on the TLC’s favorite reality show family is concerning their live-in tutor. “The Duggar family has found themselves involved in yet another sex scandal after it was revealed that their live-in tutor is engaged to a man who was convicted of anally penetrating his roommate who worked in a strip club without her consent,” reports Daily Mail. Tabitha Paine, 31, came into the family after Jill and Jessa got married off. Little did Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar know that this will cause a huge scandal in the future. The Duggars are doing their best to do the damage control. Since Donald Trump became the 45th president of the United States, much of the news has been filled with his actions and words. By showing their support for him, they have successfully been able to stay off the scandal concerning their ex-tutor. In time for the inauguration, the Duggar family wrote a Facebook blog post about the fact that he will put the focus on religion and God again. “Evangelicals played a huge role in Donald Trump becoming our new President this week,” the family wrote. “We all know that we need to see our country turn back to God. As a new president takes office, we need to take advantage of this opportunity to teach our kids about God’s grace on our nation.” More recently, they echoed the sentiment that Trump showed when he signed an executive order about anti-abortion. He first drew attention when the photo showed half a dozen men standing around a desk ordering what will happen to women’s health. Donald Trump signs an anti-abortion executive order surrounded by men: https://t.co/n2z7bnD1Nf #GlobalGag #WeWontGoBack #Gynoticians pic.twitter.com/I4EqGDF1cW — Planned Parenthood (@PPact) January 24, 2017 “The photograph in question was taken on US President Donald Trump’s first day in the Oval Office on Monday, when he signed a ban on federal money going to international groups that perform or provide information on abortions,” reports BBC. But this is good news for the Duggars as their religion dictates that abortion is basically murder. “Today, here in Arkansas and across the nation, the annual March for Life will take place,” the Duggars wrote on Facebook. “It’s a moment when millions across the nation come together to honor the unborn lives lost to abortion in our nation and to encourage our society to embrace a culture of life—one that protects the unborn, the elderly and the most vulnerable among us. Every life is precious!” But politics are not the only thing that they engage in to stay away from scandals. They also highlight the happy lives that their daughters, Jill, Jessa, Jinger, and others, are living to show that their extended family is prosperous, healthy, and bright. Check out the promotional picture they took for the new season of Counting On. With Jill and Jessa Duggar both pregnant and Jinger starting a new life with Jeremy Vuolo in Texas, the family is only full of good news. With Jessa pregnant at almost 40 weeks, it will only be a matter of time before a new Duggar comes into the world. Do you think the Duggar family will continue to show support for Donald Trump to fight off scandal? Let us know in the comments section below. [Featured Image by Duggar Family/Facebook]