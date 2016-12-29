Duggar Family Does Mannequin Challenge On YouTube Before New Year, Jill, Jessa, Jana And Jinger All Missing From The Duggars’ Blog Video

With schools out for the winter holidays, the Duggars are finding themselves with a lot of time on their hands. So it was only a matter of time that one of the Duggar children came up with a fun way to spend time together. While they like to engage in crafts, bowling or household chores, this time, Josiah took the matter into his own hands by making a Mannequin Challenge on YouTube with his siblings. While the heat of Mannequin Challenge has died down, it looks like the Duggars had the time and resources to make the video in between Christmas and New Year’s eve. Check out their take on Mannequin Challenge on their family blog! Most of the older Duggars, like Jill, Jessa, Jana and Jinger, were all missing from the YouTube video that the 20-year-old Duggar expertly shot. That’s because that they were all preoccupied with their own families and, in some cases, their babies! Jill and Jessa managed to spend Christmas together with their babies and husbands, Derick and Ben. Jill managed to snap a photo of their husbands gathered together with baby Spurgeon, Jessa’s first son. Spurgie just #chillin with Uncle @derickdillard A photo posted by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Dec 24, 2016 at 6:10pm PST Also seeing how Jill and Jessa are both experiencing second pregnancy, the two must have a lot to talk about over the holiday season. As for Jinger, she is in the thick of nesting in her new home with her husband Jeremy Vuolo. She also just celebrated her 23rd birthday with him so there has not been much time for her to spend with her younger siblings. It’s pretty curious how Jana was missing from this video. It’s possible that, when Josiah was making this Mannequin Challenge YouTube video, she was occupied with doing work around the house. Just recently, she was documented on Duggar family Facebook page that she was baking up a storm in time for them to enjoy Christmas. So it might be good for her to not totally dedicate her time to the young Duggars. She has been looking at a few men, but none of them were right for her to continue on to marriage. “Jana didn’t name her suitors, but she has been attached to several men,” reports Yahoo! Sports. “Not only was she infamously linked to former NFL star Tim Tebow in 2014 (a claim her cousin vehemently denied on her behalf), she was also said to have once had a failed romance with a fellow reality star. In 2015 it was reported that Jana turned down advances from family friend and now-married “Bringing Up Bates” star Zach Bates after having “secret chaperoned dates.” As for the Mannequin Challenge videographer himself, he already has experience on courting young ladies. He used to court Marjorie Jackson, but called things off last summer. “Marjorie and I had a good time together,” he said to People Magazine. “We were just trying to follow God’s lead on everything. She didn’t feel that it was the right timing then, so we called it quits for a bit.” “We have time to grow … you never know,” Josiah added. “But when you think about a girl to marry, you ask what kind of guy she would want to marry and you try to be that kind of guy.” So instead of fixating on finding the right wife at a tender age of 20, Josiah is doing the right thing and expanding his interests and hobbies. Do you think Josiah has more plans to show off his big family in an interesting way on YouTube? Let us know in the comments below! [Featured Image by Duggar Family/Instagram]

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx