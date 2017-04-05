Duggar News: Bates Maintain Lawson Is Just 'Friends' With Jana Duggar

Being the oldest Duggar daughter and unmarried is not easy on Jana Duggar. The 27-year-old is never far away from rumors of a link-up. This time it’s Lawson Bates again. Interestingly, the Bates, who claimed to have quelled the news, have set off more talk. Rumor has it that Jana Duggar and Lawson are dating/courting but an announcement has not been made public as both families await an opportune moment. Fans who wish to see them as a couple believe Lawson, 25, is keen on making a career out of music and has hence held off going public about his rumored relationship with Jana. While Jana and Lawson have been linked in the past, the rumor recently made news again after Duggar’s recently visited the Bates in Tennessee. In response to the rumors, Gil and Kelly Bates reportedly said word of the two courting is not true. “I think that probably Lawson and Jana would both be shocked by that news, although we have heard that rumor,” Kelly said according to The Bates Family Blog, run by friends of the family. “They are very good friends but no courtships that either of our families are aware of.” News of Jana Duggar’s alleged courtship with Lawson received mixed responses from fans. While most refused to believe it, some welcomed it. “I have been saying this for over a year. I believe it is true but he is concentrating on his career at the moment so is holding off announcing anything yet. That’s what I think anyway. I love them both they would make a beautiful couple,” reads one anonymous comment to the blog post. If guys acted like girls ???? pic.twitter.com/DwlbMYzZ5g — Lawson Bates (@lawbates) April 1, 2017 Fans who dismissed the news said Jana Duggar and Lawson Bates are simply not meant to be together. “Lawson isn’t Jana’s type,” reads another response to the news of Jana Duggar – Lawson Bates courtship. “She said she likes guys that aren’t afraid to sweat and get dirt under their fingernails. Lawson is too much of a pretty boy.” Lawson Bates has also been linked with Jinger Duggar in the past, with reports from over a year ago suggesting Jinger and older sister Jana were fighting over him. Those rumors gained traction after Lawson was seen at Jinger’s side at Amy Duggar’s wedding. The buzz soon died after word of her courtship with Jeremy Vuolo became official. Jana Duggar frequently sparks rumors of romance given her age and single status in the Duggar household, but has maintained she is not seeing anyone in a recent interview with the Crown of Beauty Magazine. I know how it feels to wait for “Prince Charming” to come along. I’m still waiting. Waiting is not always easy. Especially in those times when all the married siblings are getting together and you can’t go along because your not part of “that” group. Courtships, engagements, weddings and births are much televised aspects of the Duggar family, extensively featured in TLC’s 19 Kids & Counting and its spin-off Counting On. Jinger Duggar’s courtship and wedding with Jeremy Vuolo were featured in the last season. Fans hope to learn more about Joy-Anna Duggar’s engagement with Austin Forsyth and Joseph Duggar’s courtship with Kendra Caldwell in the next season expected to be telecast this summer. With the norm in the Duggar family dictating early marriages and child-bearing, any news about Jana Duggar’s relationship is of keen interest to fans but also the subject of ridicule. Some have speculated she is not interested in men while others have suggested the Duggars do not want to let go of her given Jana Duggar’s role as a matriarchal figure alongside Michelle Duggar. Only Jana can tell. [Featured Image by Duggar Family Official/Facebook]