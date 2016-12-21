Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Sings 'Happy Birthday' To His Adorable Daughter

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson sang “Happy Birthday” to his adorable daughter, Jasmine, in an Instagram video he shared just recently. Dwayne Johnson, the voice of Maui in Disney’s Moana, showed his fatherly side in the video celebrating his daughter’s first birthday. The former WWE wrestler/actor certainly can sing! And Jasmine is certainly a fan of her dad’s singing; she started clapping before Dwayne had even finished singing to her. On the other hand, when Johnson asked “Who’s the best daddy in the world?” little Jasmine struggled and tried to jump out of Dwayne’s arms. He laughs, and the video ends. Teaching ‘em young to start applauding the moment daddy starts singing. Smart girl. Answering my egotistical questions is clearly a work in progress;). Happy 1st Birthday baby girl. Got you for life. #Aiga #PuaMana???? A video posted by therock (@therock) on Dec 16, 2016 at 8:29pm PST It is so cute seeing such a massive guy holding his little girl with obvious affection. Jasmine is the daughter of Dwayne Johnson and his girlfriend, Lauren Hashian. “The Rock” may be the 2016’s Sexiest Man Alive, but he also deserves a Father of the year award too! Dwayne looks thrilled when little Jasmine starts clapping part way through the song. “She’s already clapping,” Johnson says grinning on the Instagram video. “Yay! Clappy clappy!” Dwayne commented in the video caption “Answering my egotistical questions is clearly a work in progress,” after Jasmine tries to get out of Johnson’s arms. According to E! Online, “Jasmine is Johnson’s first child with his girlfriend and second overall. He also has a 15-year-old daughter, Simone, from his past marriage to Dany Garcia.” Probably the cutest video is Dwayne’s movie of him in a giant Pikachu costume. Little Jasmine was thrilled to see her favorite character in the plush. In fact, she liked Johnson’s costume (and JuJu dance) so much, she started crying when he stopped. Entertainment Tonight reports Dwayne commented “What Pikachu didn’t know was that Jazzy would start crying when he stopped dancing and demanded he continue to shake his tail with a loud ‘EH!’ So, Pikachu danced over.. and over.. and over.. and over… and over.. again. By the time I dropped my 197th JuJu, the heat of this costume was kickin’ my [butt].???? But, hey.. that’s what daddy’s do.” Another cute photo of Dwayne and his daughter features Jasmine drumming on “The Rock’s” head. Its Labor Day. One of my favorite holidays as we celebrate the blue collar American worker and their contributions to our country thru labor and sweat. In the spirit of Labor Day, I had an amazing philosophical conversation w/ my baby girl about the value of hard work and how respect is given when it’s earned. I told her, “Baby girl when you grow up, you get out there and dent the universe thru hard work and sweat. And always make sure you do it in a positive way with class, dignity and respect”. She responded by poo’ing on me in this moment as she plays her favorite game, “Drum time on daddy’s big head”. It was a good talk.???? #HappyLaborDay #TheJohnsons #GoodTalksWithDaddy A photo posted by therock (@therock) on Sep 5, 2016 at 9:19am PDT Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has shared some family photos with fans on his Instagram account, more so since Jasmine was born, and hopefully he will keep doing so. Jasmine is so cute! In other news, Dwayne Johnson’s role for the upcoming WWE Wrestlemania is still under talks. “The Rock’s” upcoming film, Fate of the Furious, releases just two weeks after Wrestlemania 33. Johnson has appeared at the last six consecutive Wrestlemania events, and you can read more about his upcoming appearance in WWE here. Speaking of Fate of the Furious, Dwayne Johnson’s feud with Vin Diesel has died down a good bit now that the filming has wrapped up, but Johnson still stands by what he said regarding the shoot. Universal was none too happy with the remarks, but as the Inquisitr pointed out, “interest in the Fast & Furious sequel has intensified, since the start of the conflict.” [Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images] And who can forget the various teases Dwayne’s let loose regarding a presidential run in 2020? After all, America can do a whole lot worse than “The Rock.” After all, America’s already elected one WWE Hall of Famer, Donald Trump. So what are your thoughts on Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s singing to his daughter? Tell us your thoughts in the comments section below. [Featured Image by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Hawaiian Airlines]

