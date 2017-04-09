Ed Sheeran Asked To 'Save The Ginger Race,' Shockingly Offered Brussels Redheads To 'Have One Big Gangbang'

Ed Sheeran shockingly teased a Brussels reporter that he was willing to do his part to preserve the future of redheaded individuals everywhere by inviting the entire city’s ginger population to have sex. Those comments were in response to a female reporter’s tongue-in-cheek line of questioning to Ed Sheeran, asking the “Shape Of You” singer if he would “save the ginger race” by having a child with her. The Sun reported that like Ed Sheeran, the reporter also had a ginger hair color. Ed Sheeran did not shy away from the question. Briskly replying to her inquiry, the “Thinking Out Loud” singer invited more than just the reporter for a sexual foray into producing more individuals with ginger hair color to avoid becoming “an endangered species.” “We should get all of the ginger people in Brussels together and we should all just have one big gangbang… Maybe we are an endangered species because people avoid sleeping with us.” Ed Sheeran says ginger people “should all just have one big gang bang” TAG A GINGER!https://t.co/bSmQUM8mtA pic.twitter.com/L8DslGcONl — Digital Spy (@digitalspy) April 7, 2017 The reporter took the awkward line of questioning even further as she handed Ed Sheeran a mock-up picture of what potential offspring the two could produce would look like. Ed Sheeran seemed to laugh the event off even as the reporter continued to push to reproduce with the musician. At one point, the Brussels reporter told Ed Sheeran that her boyfriend had already okayed the idea of having another man’s offspring as a means “save the ginger race.” Ed Sheeran seemed taken back by the idea, questioning if he would have permission from his girlfriend for such an activity. “I don’t know what to say. My girlfriend and your boyfriend are totally fine with this?!” Ed Sheeran Would Like to Host a Gang Bang for Ginger People https://t.co/qMluCtJSo2 pic.twitter.com/JgeFvlc0Dr — Music World (@MusicLoverWrld) April 6, 2017 Ed Sheeran is no stranger to giving shocking sexual answers to interviewers across the globe. In a 2015 interview with a United States radio personality, Ed Sheeran spoke candidly about oral sex with his partner — fellow singer Cherry Seaborn — to provide a shocking answer on the topic. “I mean, I’m a man. But I don’t do the sucking the farts out. It’s a bit odd, isn’t it?” The reporter’s question to Ed Sheeran about helping to “save the ginger race” has a basis in fake news spread via the Internet. Most origin stories point to information coming from a misquoted news report in the National Geographic magazine nearly a decade ago. According to the Australian publication The Courier-Mail, the National Geographic magazine used reports from genetic scientists predicting “redheads could be gone as early as 2060” but ultimately “could be extinct in 100 years.” Those claims were false, according to How Stuff Works. The website debunked the claims by referencing that same 2007 National Geographic article, retorting the piece on ginger hair statistics bore the misconception. “While redheads may decline, the potential for red isn’t going away,” the National Geographic article noted in direct conflict with the story’s title. The current Top 10 best selling songs of 2017. Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape of You’ tops the list. pic.twitter.com/eKQcOHFdZQ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 8, 2017 Ed Sheeran — who now resides in London after living in the United States for several years — sat down with the reporter as a way to promote his 2017 tour dates. The 24-year-old artist is on the first leg of his Divide tour with 32 stops in multiple European countries. Music from the Divide album has been extremely popular especially in Europe. According to Forbes, “Shape Of You” is the top song in the U.K. yet again this week. Ed Sheeran has been atop the U.K. music charts for 13 consecutive weeks now, giving the ginger haired musician the biggest hit of young career. What do you think about Ed Sheeran calling for a ginger “gangbang” in Brussels? Leave your thoughts in the comment section below. [Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]