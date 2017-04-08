Ed Sheeran 'Shape Of You' Singer Shocks With Ginger Comments, Baby Lookalike Not Sheeran's

Ed Sheeran’s tour is going just fine, and his “Shape of You” is soaring at the top of the charts after thirteen straight weeks. Despite a Sheeran baby lookalike (Ed is not the father) to carry on the proud redhead heritage, The Sun reported that Ed is worried about the shape of the ginger population in the world today. In fact, Sheeran thinks gingers are in such bad shape that he “gave his most shocking interview to date” when the subject came up while Ed was on tour in Belgium. Not very often I’ll listen to a full album on repeat but Ed Sheeran you ginger beast you’ve made me do it — Elliot (@ElliotThomas2) April 3, 2017 Sheeran is worried that redheads are becoming an “endangered species” and he could be right about that. Sheeran baby lookalikes aside, the ginger support website, Howtobearedhead.com, includes the alarming info that redheads are only 4% of the world’s people, with most of the flame-haired community found in the UK, Ireland, and Australia. That number is even lower in the U.S., where only 2% of the population are Ed Sheeran hair lookalikes. Ginger advocate Ed Sheeran at the iHeart Music Awards. [Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images] The future is bleak for redheads, whose hair color is decided by a recessive gene. With statistics like that, it’s no wonder that Sheeran is worried. Ed’s concern is that his disappearing lookalikes might not be entirely the fault of the gene. He thinks redheads are going the way of the wooly mammoth because no one wants to procreate with them. “Maybe we are an endangered species because people avoid sleeping with us.” At least one fan appears to agree with that diagnoses of the redhead problem. The fan tweeted that Sheeran’s voice is sexy, but the man himself looks like a ginger frog. Ed Sheeran’s voice is allllmost sexy enough to make me forget he looks like a ginger frog — Tyler Lawson (@tylurlawson) April 7, 2017 Another person tweeted her “Nan’s” comment that she likes Ed Sheeran despite his gingery aspect. “I do like Ed sheeran you know, he’s a bit ginger but I do like him” – my nan 2k17 — s (@stephholmes_) April 7, 2017 Ed has a slightly shocking solution to the endangered ginger problem. When Studio Brussel’s only redhead reporter, Linde Merckpoel, brought up her fear that redheads are on the way out, Sheeran didn’t’ hesitate. First, he eagerly asked Linda “if she was suggesting they step in to save ginger people.” Then, Digital Spy reports that as the interview “got weirder and more brilliant” Ed made his infamous suggestion for a way to save the redhead Sheeran lookalikes. “We should get all of the ginger people in Brussels together and we should all just have one big gangbang.” Yikes! The reporter ended up presenting Ed with a series of photoshopped pics of what she thought their babies would look like. Sheeran has already experienced some odd redhead-related moments on his “Shape of You” tour. Back in March, a baby went viral on Twitter after someone noticed that the little redhead girl was a total baby lookalike for Ed Sheeran. Why does this baby look more like Ed Sheeran than Ed Sheeran does? pic.twitter.com/3I50d7yQlh — Tom Davies ???? (@1TD) March 17, 2017 When Ed appeared on Good Morning, Britain, he denied any connection with the toddler. “She’s not mine, she’s not mine! I’m telling you!” he exclaimed when he saw a photo of his mini-me. One Sheeran fan wants Ed to hire the baby lookalike for his next video. Harry Potter actor and Ed Sheeran lookalike Rupert Grint is often mistaken for Sheeran. [Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images] Some fans feel sorry for Rupert Grint having to live out his life as an Ed Sheeran lookalike. Am i the only who feels sad for Rupert Grint always being called Ed Sheeran’s lookalike? ???? — Preethika T. (@preethikaaaa) March 24, 2017 Sheeran doesn’t have to worry too much about doing his bit to help build up the shape of the redhead nation. His girlfriend and childhood sweetheart, Cherry Seaborn, is living in the U.K. now after moving back from the U.S. to be closer to the “Shape of You” singer. Ed previously said that he can see marriage and babies in their future. Here’s hoping at least some of those babies are Sheeran lookalikes. [Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]