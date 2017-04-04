Eden Sassoon And Lisa Vanderpump: Is ‘RHOBH’ Newbie Helping With Yulin Fight?

Eden Sassoon is new to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, so she may not have known just how important dogs are to Lisa Vanderpump. Sure, Lisa has plenty of dogs and she has just opened a rescue center, but Eden may not have known about Vanderpump’s involvement in the Yulin festival. Each year, hundreds of dogs are tortured and slaughtered for the sake of consumption. The reasoning behind the torture is due to the belief that the meat becomes much more tender after the dog is tortured. This has been a heartbreaking event for Lisa, who has done everything in her power to put an end to this festival. According to a new Bravo report, Eden Sassoon is now revealing that she was touched by Lisa’s work in China when it comes to Yulin. Her involvement in shutting down the festival was why the group decided to travel to Hong Kong in the first place. Vanderpump wanted to see how much she had managed to influence the festival goers and how many dogs she could save. While her co-stars already knew how important this trip was for Vanderpump, Eden Sassoon is only just learning about her involvement. “If you don’t look good, we don’t look good” .. and you are welcome ???? #SASSOON in #hongkong w/ #RHOBH KEEP IT SIMPLE where you can. #BEAUTY BY @dohairwithb ???? #EdensLoveStory ???? @shangrilahotels #view of a #lifetime #London to #NewYork ???? A post shared by I Am AWAKE #edensLoveStory (@edensassoon) on Mar 14, 2017 at 6:56pm PDT While in Hong Kong, the ladies got to go see the dogs that they managed to save from the trucks that were taking the dogs to the festival. And when all of the ladies were in Hong Kong to see the saved dogs, they all wanted to bring them home. And for Eden Sassoon, seeing these rescued dogs reminded her that the drama with the ladies is temporary and pointless. “Going to the SPCA to see the dogs that were saved from the Yulin Dog Festival was so special. Not only did it remind all of the women why we came to Hong Kong in the first place, but I think it reminded us of what’s really important in our lives. The fighting seemed very insignificant at this moment. #WhatReallyMatters,” Eden Sassoon explains in her blog for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, according to Bravo, revealing that she also had the urge to bring home a dog or two to the United States. “I think everyone was Eileen in this moment. I wish I could have taken home every dog in that place! My little Gracie would have loved a new brother or sister. It’s truly a great feeling to know that these dogs will be adopted at some point and will be loved endlessly! #AdoptDontShop,” Eden Sassoon explains in her blog. Lazzie and Ah-Tong, from tonight’s #RHOBH episode, have finished their recovery and are now looking for their forever homes in the US! If you are looking for a new adorable dog with so much enthusiasm to be part of your family, one of these two would be perfect for you! Email us at sarah@vanderpumpdogs.org ???????? #Regram @kylerichards18 #VanderpumpDogs @dogwooddaycare A post shared by Lisa Vanderpump (@lisavanderpump) on Mar 28, 2017 at 11:19pm PDT Of course, there is plenty of work for Lisa Vanderpump to do when it comes to Yulin. She has tried to contact the United States Congress to get them to interfere with the festival, but it will be interesting to see if Vanderpump can shut down the festival. And she’s trying to use The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills platform to spread the word. And it sounds like Eden Sassoon may be influenced to help out whenever possible because she has the same relationship to dogs as Lisa does. And Eden may encourage more people to take action and help shut down the Yulin festival, so Lisa can get her wish. But there is still a long way to go and fans may see more of this journey next year on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. What do you think of Eden Sassoon’s comments about Yulin and the dogs that Lisa Vanderpump managed to save? Do you think this trip to China could influence some of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars to get involved in the fight to stop Yulin? [Featured Image by Araya Diaz/Getty Images for Project Angel Food]