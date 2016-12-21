Eileen Davidson Defends Erika Girardi: Calls Out Vulgar ‘RHOBH’ Cast Member Dorit Kemsley

Eileen Davidson was dealing with some serious issues on last night’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, as she visited the home of her deceased mother. Eileen told the cameras that her mother had been dealing with dementia and she was happy that her mother was no longer suffering. During a therapy session, Davidson opened up about her feelings about the past, including how she had felt disappointed and embarrassed about her feelings in regards to her feelings. And while she was dealing with these heavy issues, her co-star Erika Girardi had to deal with some harsh comments from newcomer Dorit Kemsley. According to a new Bravo report, Eileen Davidson had to watch what had happened between Erika and Dorit during Lisa Vanderpump’s white party at PUMP. She will get the story from Dorit on next week’s episode alongside Lisa Rinna, but it sounds like it wasn’t exactly like Kemsley said. And Eileen Davidson is disgusted that the newcomer and her husband felt it was so appropriate to not only talk about it at the party, but also the next morning in their kitchen in front of their son. Y&R’s @eileen_davidson reveals what it was like to work w/ #RHOBH co-star Erika Girardi on #YR: “She was terrfific” https://t.co/mTIdykBoZE pic.twitter.com/TSPbE5v5Q0 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) December 14, 2016 “What did Erika ever do to have her body discussed so crudely? It was obvious she was not intentionally flashing anybody. She was sitting with a napkin over her lap in the company of friends. And even if she were INADVERTENTLY exposed for a second, then the right action would have been for PK to let his wife know, so she could discreetly tell Erika. And the idiocy of him saying, “Maybe Erika’s bits are available for the world?” No, PK. Erika’s body is hers, and talking about her like she’s an object is not acceptable,” Eileen Davidson points out in her Bravo blog for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, sharing that PK’s comment about Erika’s body was completely out of line. Even though Erika Girardi’s decision to not wear underwear may be controversial for some people, it seems completely out of line to comment about her as a person just because she didn’t wear underwear. During the episode, Erika revealed that she wouldn’t wear underwear with the dress because it would ruin a great design. But to suggest that her body is available to the world when she’s clearly happily married is just a harmless dig. It is surprising that Dorit and PK kept talking about having abrasive British humor and how Americans need to relax a little, but they come across very conservative about the lack of underwear. And Eileen Davidson was more than eager to come to Erika’s defense. EXCLUSIVE: Go behind the scenes as Erika Girardi makes her @YandR_CBS debut with Eileen Davidson! https://t.co/483brP23tW pic.twitter.com/JgIb1EU1zu — EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) December 14, 2016 “Erika is a wife, a mother, and an all-around terrific human being. I was shocked by the vulgarity in which PK and Dorit chose to discuss this situation. It’s unfortunate that this is how Erika and Dorit are getting to know each other. I like them both, and I was hoping they would be good friends. Chances are…?” Eileen Davidson continues in her Bravo blog for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, sharing that she doesn’t understand why Dorit and PK felt it was necessary to talk about. And as the episode aired last night, Eileen Davidson even tweeted that she was sorry that Girardi had to deal with all of this criticism once again, writing on Twitter, “I’m pretty sure Erika’s bits are not available to the world. Erika Girardi, so sorry you have to see this. Yuck.” What do you think of Eileen Davidson’s decision to defend Girardi? Do you think Dorit and PK were completely out of line with their comments or do you think Erika should be open to criticism if she shows up without underwear at a party? [Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NATAS]

