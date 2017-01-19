Ellen DeGeneres Will Not Be Watching Donald Trump's Presidential Inauguration

Ellen DeGeneres is not among those willing to give the President-elect Donald Trump a chance once he is inaugurated on Friday. Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi were snapped walking out of a celebratory dinner after Ellen’s record-setting win at the People’s Choice Awards. TMZ caught the couple before they got into their car and asked Ellen a few questions. [Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for People’s Choice Awards] The talk show host was asked how she felt about breaking the record at The People’s Choice Awards and winning her 20th award. “I like breaking records. I like making history…” The reporter then asked DeGeneres how she felt about Obama commuting Chelsea Manning’s prisons sentence. Ellen was apparently unaware ofObama’s decision to reduce Chelsea Manning’s, previously Pfc. Bradley Manning’s, prison sentence. “I don’t know what that is, I feel horrible.” “I feel whatever the right thing is to feel.” Do you know what this is? I didn’t either. Find out tomorrow. A photo posted by Ellen (@theellenshow) on Jan 11, 2017 at 5:53pm PST Ellen DeGeneres seemed to be in a cheery mood that evening, right up until she was asked whether she was going to watch the presidential inauguration on Friday. “Ehhhh…,” she responded as she shook her head. “Not so much? Not a time for celebration, huh?” The comedian replied bluntly: “No.” President Obama gave Ellen DeGeneres a shoutout while discussing the LGBT community in his final press conference as president of the United States on Wednesday, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “When I gave Ellen the Presidential Medal of Freedom, I meant what I said. Somebody that kind and likable projecting into living rooms around the country, that changed attitudes. And that wasn’t easy to do for her, and that’s just one small example of what was happening in communities all across the country.” @BarackObama, I thank you and love you. A photo posted by Ellen (@theellenshow) on Jan 11, 2017 at 9:25am PST Barack Obama and his wife Michelle have been guests on The Ellen DeGeneres Show multiple times throughout his two-term presidency. “I could not be prouder of the transformation that’s taken place in our society.” President Obama said that he believed the country’s view today on equal rights will only contribute to more change ahead. [Image by Alex Wong/Getty Images] However, according to ET, Ellen DeGeneres did promise to be “hopeful” after Donald Trump won the November election saying, “I will do it because I love you” “You may have heard that there was a presidential election on Tuesday. The big winner was alcohol. A lot of alcohol.” DeGeneres, along with many other Americans, were feeling disappointed by the results of the election. “Obviously, a lot of people were disappointed by the results. My job is to be hopeful and to make everybody feel good. And I’m gonna keep doing that for as long as I can.” DeGeneres spoke words of encouragement to her audience and viewers on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “At times like this, it’s important to remember what Eleanor Roosevelt said: ‘It is better to light a candle than curse the darkness.’” RELATED POSTS BY THE INQUISITR KIM BURRELL GETS THE BOOT FROM ‘ELLEN’, ‘WILL NOT APPEAR’ ACCORDING TO DEGENERES KIM BURRELL’S HOMOSEXUALITY COMMENT DISCUSSED ON ‘THE ELLEN DEGENERES SHOW,’ PHARRELL WILLIAMS SENDS A STRONG MESSAGE ELLEN DEGENERES AND KATY PERRY SURPRISED ORLANDO SHOOTING VICTIM ON ‘THE ELLEN SHOW’ [VIDEO] However, apparently being hopeful does not require DeGeneres to watch the presidential inauguration on Friday afternoon. DeGeneres had advocated for unity over division when the news that Donald Trump would become the President first broke. “People have been very passionate about this race. And I think it’s because we all love our country — we just have different ideas about what’s best for it, which is part of what makes America great. And I believe we can all come together because if you take away the labels, you realize we’re far more alike than we are different.” [Featured Image by Chip Somodevilla / Staff / Getty Images]