Emily Maynard Husband: Does ‘Bachelorette’ Star Regret Going On Television To Find Love?

Emily Maynard was the Bachelorette sweetheart for many years, as many people wanted her to find love on the show. Maynard joined The Bachelor several years ago when she tried to win the heart of Brad Womack. He ended up choosing her in the end, but the two quickly stopped dating and it was heartbreaking for her. She did an interview with Chris Harrison, where she broke down crying over their failed relationship. Many people really wanted her to find love, as she had one of the most devastating stories in the show’s history. Emily was in love with Ricky Hendrick, an American NASCAR driver who died in a sudden plane crash. Maynard was supposed to be on the plane, but she decided to stay home because she wasn’t feeling well. What she didn’t know was that she was pregnant with their child, a daughter. She named her Ricki Maynard. And after things fell through with Brad, she got engaged to Jef Holm after filming a season of The Bachelorette. According to a new US Weekly report, Emily Maynard is now revealing that her life is a lot better these days because she’s able to live her life without the cameras. After ending her engagement to Jef Holm, Emily Maynard found love at her local church in Charlotte, North Carolina. She met Tyler Johnson and the two got married in 2014. Emily Maynard Opens Up About Life After ‘The Bachelorette,… https://t.co/QbzivIvD4L #music #entertainment #buzz pic.twitter.com/mHEWZlL0hG — ICON Voice (@ICONvoice) January 11, 2017 It sounds like Maynard isn’t exactly keeping up with The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. One can imagine she needed a break from the show that has caused her to become famous in the reality television world. She recently sat down on Good Morning America to talk about her life after the show, and US Weekly got all of the details. “I always say I should not give anyone any Bachelor and Bachelorette advice because it has kind of been a train wreck, to be quite honest — my time on the show was a bit of a mess,” Emily Maynard revealed to Good Morning America, sharing that she’s watching Nick Viall on The Bachelor this season and revealing that her best advice to the show’s current cast would be “just have fun.” Since leaving The Bachelorette, Emily Maynard has gotten married, had more children and even written a book about her new life, I Said Yes. Maynard admits that it can be difficult for her to deal with the pressures of being famous. When she left the show, Emily created some jewelry and she’s been blogging about her life since then. And when she shares details about her new life after marriage on social media, some people can be very harsh. “It’s something I struggle with every day — I think anybody who has social media struggles with that,” Emily Maynard tells Good Morning America about her new life after The Bachelorette. Rose ceremonies no more: Emily Maynard opens up about her roller coaster life and her husband’s support. https://t.co/BwpucCK7Cg pic.twitter.com/DVaoNx3XdX — E! News (@enews) January 10, 2017 Of course, since leaving the show, Emily Maynard has found love and she has given birth to two children after getting married. She has two sons, Jennings who is 17 months and Gibson, who is three months old. She also has her daughter Ricki, who is now 11 years old. “It is crazy at our house all the time, but it’s a lot of fun,” Emily Maynard has revealed about her new home life with her husband and three children, adding about Tyler, “He is like the best dad ever. … Jennings is obsessed with him, and I’m sure Gibson will be, too.” What do you think of Emily Maynard’s comments about her time on television? Do you think she’s being too critical of herself when she was on The Bachelorette? [Featured Image by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images for Benefit Cosmetics]

