Emily Ratajkowski Hits The Streets In Lingerie For A Reason

Emily Ratajkowski was seen strutting her stuff in Manhattan in just a black lace bra and matching underwear. The 25-year-old model who is comfortable when it comes showing some major skin was spotted wearing the barely-there ensemble with combat boots while she was shooting a DKNY campaign on Friday, Jan. 20, reports Page Six. The stunner turned heads when she walked down the street with a dog on a leash. When Ratajkowski was in-between takes, she cuddled in a long winter coat. She also wore minimal makeup and wore her brunette hair loose and messy. Other photos showed Ratajkowski leaving an apartment building with a coffee in one hand and holding her Jack Russell in the other. She also got cheeky when she exposed her backside to the camera and showed some major booty. Shooting today in NYC mid-January in 40 degree weather in MY UNDERWEAR. Working hard lol ❄️???????????? A photo posted by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Jan 20, 2017 at 12:52pm PST These new shots came a day after Emily posted a new video on her Instagram account, reports the Mirror. In this recent photo, Emily is seen wearing white lace lingerie as she lies on her back and spreads her legs. She’s also seen wearing a white button down shirt that’s opened and showing her lingerie to the camera. “Secret project in NYC today coming to you March 2017,” she wrote in the caption. No word on whether this photo shoot coincides with Ratajkowski’s DKNY photo shoot. Secret project in NYC today ???? coming to you March 2017 A video posted by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Jan 19, 2017 at 1:16pm PST The “Blurred Lines” video star racked up over 600,00 views in under an hour, reports the Daily Star. Some of her fans took to her Instagram post to call the model “perfection” and the video “eye-popping.” She also stirred headlines when she posted a video of herself in a black lace bra and gray sweatpants on Instagram. In the clip, Emily placed her finger to her mouth and stuck out her lower hip holding her camera up to the mirror. She jokingly captioned the video, “*listens to Feeling Myself once*.” *listens to Feeling Myself once* A video posted by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Jan 16, 2017 at 11:00am PST The model turned actress was recently in the news for her nude Christmas cards. Ratajkowski sent out the NSFW holiday cards that showed all of her private parts, explaining that she took the photos over the course of the year and said that “with everything going on in the world this year, [her] material gifts seemed to stop short at feeling special and full of love.” “I took these photos over the course of the year on my phone and a disposable camera in spaces that are important to me,” she told Vogue. “I’ve always been interested in the power of place and the idea of home and how it effects identity. These are sort of self-portraits in that way. They’re related to a series of collages I started in college around the same themes and aesthetics.” [Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images] However, that doesn’t mean Emily is cool with her nude photos being used without her permission. Last month, the Gone Girl actress took to Twitter to address photographer Jonathan Leder and Imperial Publishing releasing the rare photos of her stripping down and posing nude in a new book. “She was very, shall we say, comfortable with her body,” Leder says in his new coffee table book. “And as far as shoots go, I would say it was fun.” [Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images] The collector’s edition of the book shows over 70 photos of Emily Ratajkowski in the buff, the majority of which have never been seen before anywhere else. The Leder/Ratajokowski became available in December exclusively through Imperial Publishing. In a series of tweets, Ratajkowski referred to the book as a “violation” of her privacy. “I’ve been resisting speaking publicly on the recently released photos by Jonathan Leder to avoid giving him publicity. But I’ve had enough,” she wrote on Twitter. “The book and the images within them are a violation.” “These photos being used w/out my permission is an example of exactly the opposite of what I stand for: women choosing when and how they want to share their sexuality and bodies,” she concluded. [Featured image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]