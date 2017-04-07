Erika Jayne: Inside The 'RHOBH' Star's Lavish $40K A Month Lifestyle

Erika Jayne’s original Real Housewives of Beverly Hills tagline was “I’m as an enigma wrapped in a riddle…and cash,” and it’s not hard to see why. Erika and her husband Tom Girardi are loaded and they spend more per month maintaining their lavish lifestyle than most people make in a year. In a new interview with In Touch Weekly, Erika Jayne revealed she spends five figures per month to keep up her dual persona. Erika juggles a singing career with her wife life on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and if she wasn’t already busy enough, the 45-year-old star added a stint on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars this season. “I have a lot going on in my life,” Erika told In Touch. “You just make it work.” XXPEN$IVE OUT NOW ✨ A post shared by Erika Jayne (@theprettymess) on Feb 13, 2017 at 9:52pm PST Erika went on to reveal that it costs her “a lot” to maintain her lifestyle, but the bulk of the bank goes to work-related clothing and accessories. “It’s a lot,” Erika said. “Maybe $40,000 a month on clothes, shoes, and accessories. But it’s all for work. I’m on television, this is what I do for a living. It’s part of the job.” Erika Jayne recently poked fun at how expensive it is to be her with her pop single “XXPEN$IVE.” In addition to her clothing budget, Erika spends big money on her beauty routine. Jayne previously talked about some of her other beauty expenses during a visit to Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live. Jayne told host Andy Cohen that she gets filler treatments on her face and that she works out with a personal trainer four times a week and gets heavy-duty professional “muscle treatments” every other week. Erika has also fessed up to getting pricey Botox treatments three times a year and has said she regularly goes to a dermatologist to get facials. Jayne also says she has a professional hair and makeup artist for work, which she uses six or seven days a week, and that she is wearing more than $1000 worth of designer clothes at any given time. Starts with G ends with M. A post shared by Erika Jayne (@theprettymess) on Mar 10, 2017 at 10:31am PST Real Housewives fans also know Erika lives in a lavish California estate that includes its own chapel and she even has her own airplane. Of course, while she pulls in her own cash with her music career and her reality TV stints, it’s no secret that Erika Jayne’s husband makes big bucks. Erika’s attorney husband Tom Girardi has a net worth of millions thanks in part to his hand in winning the $333-million settlement in the high-profile California groundwater contamination case against Pacific Gas & Electric in 1993 (the case was later the subject of the 2000 Julia Roberts movie Erin Brockovich) and the residual class action lawsuits that followed. According to Heavy, Erika Jayne has earned an estimated $10 million on her own as a dance music diva. Jayne has had eight No. 1 singles on the Billboard dance charts, and she also gets a fat paycheck for her stint on Real Housewives. Far from a gold digger, Erika has paved her own way. In an interview with Nylon, Jayne said both she and Tom Girardi worked hard to get where they are today and that they are very appreciative of their good fortune. “Both my husband and I come from modest backgrounds,” Erika told Nylon. “He’s obviously done well and I’ve worked hard all my life and done well too. I give thanks every day that I’m fortunate enough to live the life that I do.” Take a look at the video below for more on Erika Jayne’s luxurious lifestyle. [Featured Image by Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Caesars Entertainment]