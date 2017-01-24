Ewan McGregor: Piers Morgan Calls Star 'Pedophile-Loving Hypocrite' In Column

A Ewan McGregor-Piers Morgan Good Morning Britain interview was called off this morning after the 45-year-old Scot refused to appear on camera with the 51-year-old British journalist. McGregor took issue with Morgan’s Daily Mail column yesterday, where the Brit summed up women’s protests of the Donald Trump inauguration as “the day Madonna and a bunch of famous, foul-mouthed nasty women let down ladies everywhere.” Was going on Good Morning Britain, didn’t realise @piersmorgan was host. Won’t go on with him after his comments about #WomensMarch — Ewan McGregor (@mcgregor_ewan) January 24, 2017 ***NEW COLUMN***

Women’s rights hero Ewan McGregor is a child rapist loving hypocrite who hates free speech.https://t.co/JzM8ikcIJp pic.twitter.com/Eb2B0TVfez — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 24, 2017 After the Ewan McGregor Good Morning Britain appearance was cancelled; the movie star tweeted that he wouldn’t go on television with Pier Morgan after his comments regarding the women’s march. McGregor tweeted his statement at about 3 a.m. ET. Morgan replied with a Daily Mail column at around 9 a.m. In his column, Piers Morgan claimed that McGregor had a “Hollywood-style entourage” with him when he arrived at London’s ITV. After learning that he was to be interviewed by Morgan, the Trainspotting star refused to go on unless Morgan was replaced with co-host Susanna Reid. McGregor was also said to demand that the interview be restricted to questions pertaining to the much-awaited T2 Trainspotting. In addition to feeling that McGregor had broken a “contractually agreed” upon appearance that ITV had spent days producing, Morgan pointed out that ITV had been promoting the interview to its viewers, who pay “good money” to see his movies. In Piers Morgan’s eyes, the actor’s refusal to appear “let down” his fans. Morgan called on readers to decide if Ewan McGregor’s decision to move to Hollywood, while being “enraged” by the British Brexit vote, constituted hypocrisy. Morgan then discussed the civil rights of individuals to march and hold contrasting opinions. The journalist explained that, while he feels that women have the “right” to march, that “it seemed to serve no real purpose other than creating an outlet for women to vent their wrath at the fact Trump beat Hillary Clinton, thus preventing her becoming the first female president.” British journalist Piers Morgan.

[Image by Chris Jackson/Getty Images] Morgan held up “foul-mouthed” Madonna’s offer of “free blow jobs” for those who voted for former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, her suggestion that the White House should be “blown up, and Ashley Judd’s “cruel incest jokes.” Further, Morgan stated that, despite his friendship with President Trump, he does not defend his positions on climate change, gun control, women’s issues, and the Islamic faith and that he would not have voted for him, even if he was an American citizen and could. Piers Morgan wrote about “luvvie lemmings” of the internet rushing to voice support in the wake of McGregor’s early morning tweet and Good Morning Britain interview back out. The ITV host was sincerely puzzled as to why McGregor didn’t simply appear on the show with Morgan and debate the issues at hand. “How weird it must be to only speak to people who agree with you?” Piers Morgan half stated, half-asked. Morgan stated that, had the Ewan McGregor Good Morning Britain interview gone ahead, knowing what he does about the Scot’s point of view, he would have asked him about his involvement with “self-confessed and convicted child abuser” Roman Polanski on the 2010 film, Ghostwriter. Morgan quoted McGregor from that year, when he described Polanski as a “legendary filmmaker.” A Ewan McGregor-Piers Morgan interview was cancelled this morning after the Scottish actor refused to appear with Brit over comments he made about women marching in Washington, D.C. to protest the inauguration of President Donald Trump. [Image by Cindy Ord/ Getty Images] “I felt sad for Roman because he’s an old man who I’m incredibly fond of. I like him as a man,” McGregor, who is a father to four daughters, replied when asked about Polanski and his fondness for him. Piers Morgan wrote that he knows McGregor personally, though not very well, remembering short conversations the two shared when their paths had crossed in Los Angeles, at the airport and at Soho House. Morgan described McGregor as “friendly and charming” during those encounters. “I liked him a lot,” Piers Morgan said of his meetings with Ewan McGregor. [Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]