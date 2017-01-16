Farrah Abraham Engaged: 'Teen Mom OG' Shares Photos Of Diamond Ring, Did Simon Saran Buy It For Her?

Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham is making the headlines after she posted a photo of a big rock sitting on her ring finger on Wednesday, Jan. 11. The reality star sparked rumors of engagement when the photo was shared over Snapchat. Stars from the MTV reality series franchise have been slowly pulled off from the market as some of them have gotten engaged. Teen Mom OG star Ryan Edwards got down on one knee and popped the question to his now-fiancée Mackenzie Standifer. Teen Mom 2’s Jo Rivera also proposed to girlfriend Vee Torres in 2016 and is now working on the wedding details. With Farrah Abraham’s massive engagement ring photo surfacing online, many believe that she will be the next in line. It may be sweet for Farrah Abraham to have that lovely diamond ring on her finger but there is actually an awkward truth behind it. The 25-year-old mother even revealed to Hollywood Life the real story behind the engagement ring she proudly flaunts. @F1abraham Yasss!!???????? I do the same. spoil myselft because I can????❤ good on you darls???? pic.twitter.com/4euxoBxRRt — charin???? (@charinnv) January 12, 2017 Teen Mom OG’s Farrah Abraham exclusively confirmed to the publication that she is not currently engaged. She has actually been wearing the ring, which she got last year and has been expecting then-boyfriend Simon Saran to pay for after thinking he would propose. The report further detailed that Farrah Abraham bought herself the 14-carat diamond ring while cruising in the Bahamas with daughter Sophia. At that time when she bought the ring, she thought that Saran would finally pop the question and pay her back for the ring later. It was also mentioned that Sophia helped out with choosing the design. This was the story in August 2016 during the premiere of Teen Mom OG Season 6 and Farrah Abraham has been keeping the ring with her since. She even told her friend Jenna that she does not know what to do with the gorgeous accessory, which has smaller diamonds set along the band and three huge diamonds that would catch anyone’s attention. Farrah Abraham with ex Simon Saran. [Image by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for MTV] “I bought an engagement ring and it’s at my house. I pretty much hid because I was like, ‘I don’t know what to do with this.’ I’m not getting what I want and it’s really annoying. So, we’ll see.” During the same premiere episode, Farrah Abraham also shared to her mother, Debra Danielsen, that she purchased a diamond ring that Saran told her to get. She was, of course, excited about it and assumed that he would propose, but apparently, nothing happened. Abraham also revealed that the ring was originally priced at $64,000 but her ex-boyfriend was able to have it reduced to $36,000. In July 2016, Farrah Abraham officially confirmed via a video for Radar Online that she and her boyfriend have split. Fans went crazy when she posted photos of the ring and selfies with it on Snapchat thinking that maybe she got back with Saran, but she said that she only did it because she can and she wants to celebrate her “success in life.” For now, it is clear that Farrah Abraham is still available as she is not engaged to anyone. She told Us Magazine in August 2016 that she and Saran are just friends and does not see herself getting back together with him. “I would say I casually date, no one serious, but I really have to focus a bunch on my businesses. I make sure to stay busy for a reason because if I don’t, I will get into trouble.” Farrah Abraham poses with Sophia at the all 2016 New York Fashion Week. [Image by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images] Farrah Abraham made it clear that she may be dating a bit but she is currently focused on her work, which also includes supporting Sophia’s career as a model and businesswoman. Sophia has launched her own clothing boutique that caters to children up to 12-years-old in Austin, Texas. [Featured Image by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for MTV]

