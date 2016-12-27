Farrah Abraham Ridiculously Spoils Her Daughter With High-Priced Gifts For Christmas

Controversial Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham made it a very merry Christmas for her young daughter, Sophia. The 25-year-old single mom showered the little girl with lavish presents, according to her Instagram. Farrah posted photos of her 7-year-old daughter with a miniature horse, riding in a pink golf cart complete with a giant red bow, and a brand new Mac Book Pro. That’s right, Sophia has a better laptop than her own mother, according to Farrah’s Instagram video. @sophialabraham & #starburst Awhhhhhh #merrychristmas @littleamericasminiaturehorses #ministarburst A photo posted by Farrah Abraham (@farrah__abraham) on Dec 26, 2016 at 7:49am PST Upon opening the Mac Book, Sophia lets out a little shriek and runs around the room waving her hands. Farrah can be heard saying come back here, and “don’t go out there with the horse.” It seems little Sophia has a lot of gifts to keep her busy for some time. On Monday, Farrah even posted another photo showing her daughter holding a box of tie-dyed roses from The Billion Roses company. The MTV star tagged everyone from US Weekly and TMZ to all of The Billion Roses multiple Instagram accounts. It appears Farrah really wants everyone to know how amazing her daughter is, especially after spoiling her with numerous pricey Christmas gifts. “I have a #billion reason why I love @sophialabraham thank you Sophia for being the best daughter ever! #billionroses” Let’s not overlook the hot tub post Abraham made a day ago as well. She shows Sophia wearing a bikini as she enjoys their new jacuzzi and captioned the image saying their mermaid dreams came true. “Say it with us #jacuzzi ahhhhhh #mermaid wish came true #christmas2016 & thank you to #fitfunmermaid” Say it with us #jacuzzi ahhhhhh #mermaid wish came true #christmas2016 & thank you to #fitfunmermaid @sophialaurentchildrensboutique A photo posted by Farrah Abraham (@farrah__abraham) on Dec 26, 2016 at 7:34am PST While Sophia may love being lavished with expensive gifts, Teen Mom fans are calling out Farrah for gifting her daughter with the high-ticket items. Instagram users shared their opinions, which ranged from calling Sophia spoiled, to saying Farrah is an inspiration as she’s able to provide such luxuries to her child. “Awful! She spoiled her to much. I don’t think you are a good mom when you buy all (expensive) present on the wishlist of your kid. But that’s my opinion” One fan went so far as to call Farrah a queen as she spoils Sophia for the world to see. “Farrah your gifts to Sophia are an inspiration to the world today. It shows the life u can provide thru great talent and hard work. U are a tremendous role model Queen Farrah” A lot of fans— and haters— had something to say about Farrah gifting Sophia an actual horse as people don’t seem to think they will take very good care of the animal. One commenter even called the Teen Mom star a wack job for getting such an over-the-top gift for the young girl. “This is so stupid, what do you know about a damn donkey “minihorse’ over the top, spoil yes but this is beyond and so unrealistic. I feel bad for the “minihorse” he/she should be with other donkeys..You’re a wack job!!” The Stir reported on all the presents Farrah bought for Sophia by saying she “broke the internet” with the outrageous Christmas gifts. “Another holiday, another excuse for Farrah Abraham to get her daughter, Sophia, an outrageous gift, right?” The article brings attention to the fact people seem to think the horse (or pony) is too much responsibility for the reality star and her daughter. “Farrah’s under major criticism for gifting Sophia with a live animal that comes with so much responsibility.” The site points out that the public believes Farrah will either sell or return the horse once Sophia grows tired of it, which is what the majority of fans commented on the Instagram post. “…her followers are predicting that the pony will end up being sold or returned when Sophia gets sick of it, which could very well be true, but maybe (hopefully) the opposite will happen.” However, only time will tell if the family-of-two decide to keep the new pet for longer than some people predict. While getting a horse for Christmas is every little girl’s dream, Sophia had plenty of other jaw-dropping presents as outlined by The Stir. “Her presents included a hot pink golf cart, rainbow colored roses, and even a jacuzzi, but we have a feeling that was also a gift for her mom, too. ” The article ended by saying Sophia had a better Christmas than anyone else and is a lucky little girl to have such a mother. “Yep, it’s official: Sophia had the best Christmas ever.” [Featured Image by pilipphoto/Thinkstock Photos]

