Faryal Makhdoom: Amir Khan's Wife Publicly Stands By Her Man Amid His Sex Tape Scandal

Faryal Makhdoom is standing by her man, with the wife of Amir Khan offering what appears to be public support after the release of his embarrassing sex tape. The boxing champion was rocked this week with the release of an explicit video filmed just weeks after his 2013 wedding — a video that does not feature his wife. The video allegedly showed Khan “carrying out a sexual act while speaking to a female model on Skype,” and has already made its way to some adult video sites, the Daily Mail reported. There had been rumors for years about the sex tape’s existence, but it finally reached the internet this week. Sources close to Amir Khan said he is devastated about the leak. “This is a mortifying moment for Amir,” a source told The Sun. “He’s a Muslim boxer and his personal life is under the microscope right now, so the timing couldn’t be worse. There had been rumors about these videos for years but now anyone who wants to view them on the internet for free can do so.” Though some reports initially indicated that Faryal Makhdoom was furious over Amir Khan’s sex tape, she has publicly shown support for her husband, the Mirror noted. While not addressing the drama directly, Faryal posted videos of her husband’s workouts to social media this week in what appeared to be an obvious sign of support. But Faryal Makhdoom has caused quite a bit of drama of her own, including what appeared to be a nude photo posted to Instagram last year. The picture, which showed Makhdoom with bare shoulders and made it appear as if she might be naked, allegedly sparked a feud with Amir Khan’s parents and extended family members. “It caused a big fight in the family,” a source told the Daily Mail. “Faryal was accused of spreading ‘nude’ pics on social media.” Shah Khan, Amir’s father, even went public to blame Faryal Makhdoom for allegedly posting the nude photo to gain attention. “She is trying to come between us, she is trying to break up the very close relationship we have with Amir. She is a very evil woman,” he said (via the Mirror). “I have given and taken with her. We all have. All she wants is the limelight.” There were others who subscribed to the theory that Faryal Makhdoom posted the picture for attention — and even some who believed the entire feud was concocted as a way to put the family in the spotlight. The Sun speculated that the feud may have been a ploy to lead into a Kardashian-style reality show for Amir Khan and his wife. “Just got off the phone with my cousin (whose sister in law in haroon khan’s wife) and he said faryal pulled a publicity stunt… lol nice,” noted one person who claimed to be a family member. The betting outlet Sun Bets even gave 5-1 odds that the family was planning to launch a reality show in 2017, though a spokesperson for the site said this may be unlikely given Amir Khan’s boxing ambitions for the year. “With Amir Khan having his eyes firmly set on a box office showdown with Kell Brook in 2017, it would be a huge surprise to see him jeopardize this fight by appearing on a relativity TV show,” a spokesman told The Sun. “His wife on the other hand seems to like the drama and limelight so it wouldn’t be a shock to see her appearing in the Jungle or on Strictly.” “The best have to fight the best. We’ve got unfinished business!” – @amirkingkhan wants a rematch with @DannySwift.https://t.co/CArSFW76r0 pic.twitter.com/5TDySjOoXN — BoxNation (@boxnationtv) January 9, 2017 UPDATE – @EddieHearn continuing negotiations this week for @SpecialKBrook v @AmirKingKhan. Full details: https://t.co/7YjYiqGX94 pic.twitter.com/k8FNb00ZXo — Sky Sports Boxing ???? (@SkySportsBoxing) January 18, 2017 While she appears to be offering support after Amir Khan’s sex tape release, Faryal Makhdoom has not offered any actual public statement on the matter. [Featured Image by Chris Jackson/Getty Images]