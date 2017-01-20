FYI: Mia Khalifa Is Not Flattered When You Get A Tattoo Of Her

Mia Khalifa speaks her mind on her social media accounts. Her fans should know that she will call them out for their ill-advised choices, even if they did it to impress the former adult video star. The Pornhub star was obviously not impressed when one of her fans got a tattoo of her face on his body. Khalifa, 23, took to Instagram to slam the fan in front of her 745,000 followers. She reposted a photo of the guy’s leg tattoo and called him an “idiot.” “First of all, you’re an idiot. Second of all, my eyebrows are uneven. Third of all, what kind of two-for-one special did you get this tattoo on?” Khalifa explicitly wrote in the post. “I look like I just crawled out of the depths of hell nose first.” *sprinkles extra drama on the internet for good measure* PODCAST IS UP, LINK IN BIO. A photo posted by Mia Khalifa (@notthefakemiakhalifa) on Jan 11, 2017 at 11:47am PST Mia continued her rant, saying that the tattoo was not “flattering” on her or on his leg. “What kind of dumba** would permanently mark their body with this?” she said. “This isn’t cool or flattering… you’re an idiot lol. Good luck explaining this to any future significant others. Idiot.” The Portuguese man wanted to pay respect to his favorite adult actress, reports the Daily Star. When he first shared the photo of his tattoo, he took to Instagram along with the caption, “To the love I feel for Mia Khalifa! You deserve so much you painful f****ing b****.” Mia is not a stranger to calling out people on social media. Back in November, she got trolled on Twitter for talking about football player Dez Bryant. Mia also took to Twitter to drag Sixers center Joel Embiid, who took the time to drag her back, reports Maxim. Follow my trainer @kellygeefit for behind the scenes workouts videos of my revenge body transformation. And when I say “workouts” I mean “Kelly yelling at me and me telling her this is a hate crime because I’m brown” #KellyKillsKhalifa #KeepUpWithKellyandKhalifa A photo posted by Mia Khalifa (@notthefakemiakhalifa) on Jan 12, 2017 at 9:08am PST The Lebanese-American adult actress – who moved to the U.S. from Beirut in 2000 – was recently named as Pornhub’s most-searched for adult actress in the world despite retiring the industry a year ago. She first reached internet fame when she starred in an adult video while wearing a hijab and performing explicit sexual acts. Following the viral video, Khalifa earned over 1.5 million views, making her one the most popular adult stars in a series of adult entertainment sites. But her newfound fame and videos drew criticism from many in the Middle East, and she found herself with death threats from Islamic State enthusiasts. Khalifa, now a sports writer, announced her decision to leave the adult entertainment industry behind in an interview with the Washington Post. “I guess it was my rebellious phase. It wasn’t really for me. I kind of smartened up and tried to distance myself from that,” she said. Still in my pajamas of shaaaame. Love you no matter what, Caps ❤️???? (peep the toothpaste stain on my shirt) A photo posted by Mia Khalifa (@notthefakemiakhalifa) on Jan 17, 2017 at 10:27am PST She only performed in the industry for three months before leaving well over a year ago. Now, she maintains her popularity and relationship with her millions of dedicated fans on social media and on adult chat sites where she remains fully clothed. Mia Khalifa, alongside Lisa Ann and Kim Kardashian, was reported in Pornhub’s report earlier this month as one of the “top porn stars” on the video site. She was still crowned the queen of the adult search after using data from over two billion site visits across the globe. And, last year, she blew up Ole Miss quarterback Chad Kelly’s secret plans after he tried to hook up with her and she put him on blast. Previously, some of Khalifa’s fans tried to share their support for the actress after starting a petition to make her a U.S. ambassador to Saudi Arabia, reports Complex. Click the link in my bio tomorrow at 9 AM central time to catch me talking Caps/Blues matchup and probably a lot more because I can’t shut up once I start talking about the Caps. A photo posted by Mia Khalifa (@notthefakemiakhalifa) on Jan 18, 2017 at 8:53pm PST “Mia Khalifa has a proven track record of bringing people together regardless of cultural background for the betterment of our country and international community,” petition writer Dalcolm Rodriguez-Goldstein said back in November. What are your thoughts on Mia Khalifa’s post about the fan’s tattoo? Do you think it was right for her to call him out? Sound off below in the comments section. [Featured image courtesy of Mia Khalifa/Instagram]