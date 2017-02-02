Gabourey Sidibe Weight Loss: Actress Shows Off Smaller Frame In Instagram Photos

Gabourey Sidibe is showing off her amazing weight loss, with the Empire actress posting a photo to Instagram that shows a noticeably smaller frame compared to last year. Though the actress has been pretty quiet about her journey to lose weight, the pictures show it all and the one posted early this week got plenty of attention. The site Hello Beautiful noted that Sidibe’s weight loss was evident in a picture she shared on Instagram this week of a shirt showing off a character from the play Hamilton. “We don’t even notice Hercules Mulligan (Hamilton character) on her shirt, because we are just focused on how much smaller she looks! The Empire star admitted to working out and leading a healthier lifestyle in regards to her food decisions. Nevertheless, while she’s been at it for months, her hard work is really starting to show. While, we know the beauty has been working out and living a healthier lifestyle, we are really starting to see her weight loss.” Below is the photo showing off Gabourey Sidibe’s weight loss. So I saw Hamilton again as y’all know and now I won’t be able to shut up about it for a very long time. I’m not even sorry cuz it goes Biggie, Tupac, and Hercules Mulligan. You’d get it, if you saw it. A photo posted by Gabby Sidibe ???????? (@gabby3shabby) on Jan 31, 2017 at 8:47am PST And here is a picture Sidibe posted a little more than one year ago, for comparison. #hatefuleight is so good y’all! Makeup: @cygmakeup Dress: @melissamasse Hair: That’s on me. I was inspired by a Cabbage Patch Doll I had as a kid. A photo posted by Gabby Sidibe ???????? (@gabby3shabby) on Dec 14, 2015 at 10:53pm PST Gabourey Sidibe has actually been documenting her weight-loss journey for the past few months, with some outlets reporting that she’s lost as much as 100 pounds. And during that time, the Empire actress has been taking strides to promote body acceptance, including serving as one of the faces of Lane Bryant’s “#ThisBody Is Made To Shine” campaign last year. “There’s a lot of discussion around the lack of size-inclusive clothing right now, but one company has been consistently knocking out stylish clothes for women sizes 14-28 for years — Lane Bryant,” People magazine noted. “And since they have cute pieces at every size covered, they’re out to tackle a different concern — overcoming body shaming found on social media.” Danielle Brooks, another face of the campaign, said she and Gabourey Sidibe were hoping to change perceptions of body images and beauty standards. “We want to do everything that we can to help push the needle in this world, especially I think Hollywood’s standards of beauty are messed up and they need to be shifted and change and somebody needs to go in there with a big old boulder and just knock it down,” she said (via Motto). Gabourey Sidibe has taken efforts to promote body acceptance beyond sharing her weight-loss photos and participating in campaigns. She has also been a full-throated supporter of changes within the fashion industry to accommodate women of all body types. “Plenty of times, I haven’t been able to wear certain clothes because they didn’t come in my size. It’s nice to be on the right side of the inclusion conversation,” she told PeopleStyle. The message has been well-received, with many fans offering supportive comments to the Empire actress and her efforts to move beyond older beauty standards and promote acceptance for all women. And Gabourey Sidibe’s weight-loss photos are also getting plenty of praise from fans. [Featured Image by Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images for ‘Harry’]