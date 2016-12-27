George Michael A 'Recluse' During His Final Days, MTV's John Norris Shares Thoughts On Singer

As music lovers continue to mourn the death of George Michael, more details about the last days of the “One More Try” and “Jesus To A Child” singer are being revealed. As part of a People cover story memorializing the singer this week, several residents of Goring-on-Thames, the small English village where Michael resided and died this past Christmas day, reached out to the celebrity news staple to share their experiences — or lack thereof — with their late, famous neighbor. Inside #GeorgeMichael’s final, reclusive days and his last Christmas: https://t.co/JMVVVUtnSz pic.twitter.com/eiNOUBWhgD — People Magazine (@people) December 27, 2016 “I think he was a bit of a recluse,” one resident specified. “He had put on a lot of weight and hardly ever left the house. Occasionally, I think he would pop to the local pub, but he wasn’t exactly a regular in any of the pubs or restaurants there.” That observation seemingly relates to a recent TMZ report that included secret snaps of a noticeably heavier Michael eating at a London restaurant back in September. Another local expressed that they often caught glimpses of the entertainer’s boyfriend, hairdresser Fadi Fawaz, running errands in town for his well-known lover, but never Michael himself. “His boyfriend would sometimes go to the cafe opposite his house to pick up food, but never George himself,” they explained. “I have never seen him.” Michael at his ’25 Live’ tour kickoff in 2008. [Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images] Michael’s home; a “detached” cottage off of the River Thames, was said to have recently decked out for the Christmas holiday with reindeer decorations and lights in his back garden. In an interview with The Telegraph that was noted here on the Inquisitr, Fawaz, who discovered George’s lifeless body in their shared bed, remarked that the “Last Christmas” crooner had been looking forward to the festive occasion. “We were supposed to be going for Christmas lunch,” he stated. “Everything had been very complicated recently, but George was looking forward to Christmas, and so was I.” George Michael’s Partner, Fadi Fawaz Talks About Finding The Singer’s Body In Bed https://t.co/qRUyE4TuEN via #KlubXclusive pic.twitter.com/Hb8IClOHuV — 〽️ (@TrapGirlsEnt) December 27, 2016 Recent speculation surrounding Michael’s shocking death alleges that the singer may have been battling a serious heroin habit. While his lawyers have denied such claims, it should be noted that those who use heroin are at risk for heart failure, which George’s manager, Michael Lipman, confirmed was the official cause of Michael’s death. TMZ adds that the specific reason for his heart failure won’t be known until an official autopsy is completed. Along with his lover and neighbors, George Michael is also being remembered by those who had the privilege of being a part of his rise to fame. MTV News host John Norris, whom the late singer, born Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou, had a friendly relationship with, shared with Billboard how most of America seemingly forgot about Michael following the release of his second solo album, 1990’s Listen Without Prejudice, Vol. 1. whatever happened to John Norris, I always enjoyed his interviews back in the day….. — George Michael (@GeorgeMichael) February 7, 2012 “The saddest thing about [his death] to me is that it felt like a slow fade to black,” Norris said, “and that’s a shame for someone that talented. You want to see somebody go out on their own terms. But George wasn’t interested in recycling the hits, and the people became less interested. The minute he was older, he was effectively adult contemporary.” Fans pay tribute to Michael outside his Goring-on-Thames home. [Image by Jack Taylor/Stringer/Getty Images] “People here think of him as the Wham! and Faith guy, maybe “Freedom ’90,’” Norris went on, “but he continued to be a massive star in Britain. There are certain British artists, like Robbie Williams, who are absolute superstars at home [yet] never connect in this country, [but he went] well beyond his generation.” A 20/20 special honoring the singer, George Michael: Faith, Freedom, and His Final Hours, will air Tuesday night, 10 p.m./9 c., on ABC, according to TV Line. The People cover story on Michael’s life and times goes on sale this coming Friday. A self-narrated documentary planned to coincide with a re-release of the aforementioned Listen Without Prejudice, Vol. 1, will air as scheduled next year, as mentioned by TMZ. [Featured Image by Scott Alfieri/Stringer/Getty Images]

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx