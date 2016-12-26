George Michael Cause Of Death Revealed: Manager Says It Was Heart Failure

George Michael’s cause of death has been revealed. The legendary singer’s longtime manager, Michael Lippman, told The Hollywood Reporter that heart failure was the cause of death. Goerge Michael was 53. “I’m devastated,” Lippman said of Michael’s death. “It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period,” his rep said, according to the Hollywood Reporter. “The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage.” George Michael’s manager says the singer’s cause of death was heart failure https://t.co/VYulshBCAQ pic.twitter.com/mnNj58cE0z — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) December 26, 2016 Thames Valley Police reported that South Central Ambulance Service were called to the Michael’s home in Goring at 13:42 GMT on Christmas Day, the BBC reported. “A post-mortem will be undertaken in due course,” the police said at the time, adding, “There will be no further updates from Thames Valley Police until the post-mortem has taken place.” The police did note that the cause of Michael’s death was “being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.” George Michael was born Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou in London on June 25, 1963. He first gained musical success with Andrew Ridgeley in their pop band Wham!. “Michael and Ridgeley formed Wham! in 1981 and released their debut album, Fantastic, in July 1983, which quickly shot up to the top of the British charts,” Shirley Halperin writes for The Hollywood Reporter. “The 1982 single ‘Young Guns’ was a top 5 hit that made its way across the pond to the United States, but the band’s debut only reached No. 83 on the Billboard 200 chart that year.” Wham! wracked up two No. 1 hits, “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” and “Everything She Wants.” A third No. 1 hit, “Careless Whispers,” was credited as Wham! featuring George Michael, Halperin notes. After leaving Wham!, Michael launched a solo career and quickly began making No. 1 hits on his own, such as “Faith” and “Father Figure.” In 1991, he collaborated with Elton John on a live duet of John’s classic hit “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me” that catapulted the song to the top of both the U.K. and U.S. charts. All in all, Michael had at least 10 No. 1 hits as a solo artist or in collaboration with other performers. His death, like that of so many celebrities who seemed to die too young this year, came as a shock to his fans and colleagues. Celebrities from all across the world have taken to social media to share their love for George Michael both as a person and a performer. “I am in deep shock,” Elton John said in an Instagram post with a picture of him and George Michael together. “I have lost a beloved friend — the kindest, most generous soul and a brilliant artist. My heart goes out to his family and all of his fans.” I am in deep shock. I have lost a beloved friend – the kindest, most generous soul and a brilliant artist. My heart goes out to his family, friends and all of his fans. @GeorgeMichael #RIP A photo posted by Elton John (@eltonjohn) on Dec 25, 2016 at 3:24pm PST “Heartbroken at the loss of my beloved friend Yog,” Ridgeley tweeted. “Me, his loved ones, his friends, the world of music, the world at large. 4ever loved. A xx.” Heartbroken at the loss of my beloved friend Yog. Me, his loved ones, his friends, the world of music, the world at large. 4ever loved. A xx https://t.co/OlGTm4D9O6 — Andrew Ridgeley (@ajridgeley) December 26, 2016 Pop queen Madonna paid homage in a tweet with some language that we censored a wee bit here. “Farewell My Friend!” Madonna wrote. “Another Great Artist leaves us. Can 2016 F**k Off NOW?” To see more celebrity responses to the untimely death of George Michael, you can check out the Inquistir‘s rundown on celebrity responses. George Michael will be missed by many. His death came too soon. [Featured image by MJ Kim/Getty Images]

