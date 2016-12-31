George Michael's Cause Of Death: Why More Tests Need To Be Done

George Michael’s cause of death is still unknown. According to a statement released by the Thames Valley police, a post-mortem examination as part of the investigation into Michael’s death that took place on Thursday was found “inconclusive.” #Breaking Post-mortem examination into George Michael’s death proves “inconclusive and further tests will now be carried out” – police pic.twitter.com/dWNgU0YAcD — Press Association (@PA) December 30, 2016 “The cause of death is inconclusive and further tests will now be carried out,” the statement reads. “The results of the tests are unlikely to be known for several weeks. Mr. Michael’s death is still being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.” Thames Valley Police’s statement on Post-mortem into death of George Michael pic.twitter.com/C5d0NM6jyC — Press Association (@PA) December 30, 2016 Michael was found dead in his home on Christmas Day. His rep released a statement via People and Entertainment Weekly, stating that the legendary singer and songwriter died of heart failure. In addition, Michael’s publicist confirmed that he passed away “peacefully.” “It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period. The family would ask that their privacy be respect at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage.” South Central Ambulance Service was called to Michaels property at 13:42 GMT on December 25 and the singer was confirmed dead at the scene. Thames Valley Police also arrived on the scene at the time. Authorities say there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death, according to BBC. Michael has been working on a new documentary along with a new album with producer Naughty Boy, as reported via BBC earlier this month. “I can’t wait. I don’t know what to expect. And, to be honest, he’s more mysterious than anyone else so I’m actually excited,” the music producer said at the BBC Music Awards. “He’s got an album coming out next year, and he’s going to be doing something for my album as well.” George Michael achieved solo success after leaving Wham! [Image by Hulton Archive/Getty Images] Michael, who was born Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou, launched his music career in the early ’80s as a member of Wham! with childhood friend Andrew Ridgeley. The two released hit songs such as “Last Christmas,” “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go,” and “Careless Whisper.” Michael went on to achieve success as a solo artist when he released his debut solo album, Faith, which sold over 25 million copies and charted him into success. His second album, Listen Without Prejudice, Vol. 1, just celebrated its 25th anniversary in September 2015. It spawned the hit song “Freedom ’90,” which featured a music video that was without Michael’s presence and featured supermodels instead. It became one of the most iconic music videos of that time period. Michael went on to have nearly four decades of fame, in which he sold over 100 million albums and won three American Music Awards, three Brit Awards, and two Grammy Awards out of a total of eight nominations. Since Wednesday, Dec. 28, fans and neighbors continue to gather outside Michael’s house in Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire. They have been leaving flowers, teddy bears, cards, photos, and letters along the wall. Since Michael’s shocking passing, he returned to the top ten of both the U.K. singles and album charts, reports Billboard. George Michael’s music has since reappeared on the U.K. music charts. [Image by Hannah Peters/Getty Images] Michael’s modernized Christmas song “Last Christmas” climbed from No. 16 to 7. It is the first out of the four singles in the top 100 for the late pop star, although all of the other songs are outside the top 40 range, including “Careless Whisper” at No. 44, “Faith” at No. 64, and his duet with Elton John, “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me,” at No. 91. In addition, Michael’s 1998 album Ladies and Gentleman – The Best Of George Michael is expected to receive the most attention in the late singer’s album catalog, with 5625% improvement in combined units for a re-entry at No. 8. His last album with Wham!, The Final, reappeared at No. 40, with his 2006 compilation Twenty Five at No. 47, and his solo albums Faith at No. 62, Symphonica at No. 73, and Older at No. 84. [Featured image by MJ Kim/Getty Images]

