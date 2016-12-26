George Michael's Final Days: Planned A Comeback And Contacted His Famous Ex

George Michael’s final days and weeks before his death were reportedly hopeful and optimistic, which makes his passing at only 53-years-old even more tragic. The popular pop-star, who hasn’t released an album since 2014’s Symphonica, was working on a new album and an upcoming behind-the-scenes documentary, as well as reconnecting with his long-time partner, Kenny Goss. George Michael, who apparently died of a heart failure at his house on December 25, was working on new songs in his final days, the BBC reports. George was working with producer and songwriter Naughty Boy, who mentioned George in an interview – and was then surprised to get a call back. “I reached out and then he got back. I can’t wait. I don’t know what to expect. And, to be honest, he’s more mysterious than anyone else so I’m actually excited.” [Image By Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images] Naughty Boy is the stage name of Shahid Khan, a U.K.-based musician and record producer who has worked with Beyonce, One Direction’s Zayn Malik, and many others. Although the two haven’t had the chance to start the actual recordings on George Michael’s final days, Naughty Boy was quick to call this planned collaboration “the most interesting” he had done. “He’s got an album coming out next year”, Naughty Boy said weeks before George’s death, “And he’s going to be doing something for my album as well. ‘Naughty Boy featuring George Michael’ – it just sounds right.” George Michael’s next album, which we might never get to hear, was not the only thing the singer was working on. According to The Sun, George was also hard at work on a new documentary that was set to release in March 2017. The documentary film, titled Freedom, follows the production of George Michael’s second album, Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1. The film was to be narrated by George himself and was set to include interviews with some of the music world’s most famous figures, such as Elton John, Liam Gallagher, Stevie Wonder and others. In addition, the film would follow the efforts it took to create the album’s iconic music video for the song “Freedom! ’90.” The music video, directed by David Fincher, famously featured five prolific 90’s supermodels – Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington, Linda Evangelista, Naomi Campbell and Tatjana Patitz. Twenty-six years later, George Michael’s documentary was set to reunite the models, who came to talk about their role in the music video and their friendship with the singer. A source close to George Michael told to The Sun that the documentary was to be a “real delight” for George’s fans. “Listen Without Prejudice was a real turning point in his career, and arguably when he really came in to his own as a solo artist… Which is why he’s narrating [the film].” The importance of the Freedom documentary in George Michael’s final days can also be seen in the last post on his official Instagram account, posted seven weeks before his death. The account is managed by the team behind georgemichael.com, and the last published post is about George Michael’s excitement with the upcoming documentary and the finishing touches he was working on in his final days. George Michael is busy putting the finishing touches to his special documentary film ‘Freedom’. He has discovered some incredible, unseen archive footage and is shooting additional interviews for the project so the film will now air in March 2017. It promises to be a real treat for fans! To coincide with the film’s broadcast, George and Sony Music have decided to move the reissue of the Listen Without Prejudice album to the same time. A photo posted by George Michael (@georgemofficial) on Nov 2, 2016 at 12:26pm PDT Aside from these exciting new projects related to his professional career, The Sun also reports George Michael’s final days saw a renewed connection with his longtime partner and the love of George’s life, Kenny Goss. George Michael and Kenny Goss, an arts dealer from Texas, were in a relationship for 13 years, starting in 1996 – a time when the perception of gay rights and relationships was very different than what it is today. During his Symphonica tour in 2011, George announced that he and Kenny had broken up two years earlier. George Michael and Kenny Goss. [Image by MJ Kim/Getty Images] Some of George’s friends say that his breakup with Kenny had started a downward spiral in his personal life. Weeks before his death, however, the two have reportedly “rekindled” their friendship. “George and Kenny are back spending time together again and it’s an exciting time for those of us who have been so worried over the last few years. “It was never straightforward but Kenny is the love of his life and is really good for him, so this is very good news.” While these newfound connections and projects during George Michael’s final days might put his death in an even more tragic light, we can at least find comfort in the fact that he was excited about working again, and hopefully, was at peace with his past relationship as well. [Featured Image By Junko Kimura/Getty Images]

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx