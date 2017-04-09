Hailey Baldwin Spotted With 'Baby Bump' Amid Cameron Dallas Dating Rumors

Is Hailey Baldwin pregnant and dating Cameron Dallas? That’s the question on a lot of fan’s minds lately. The 20-year-old model has been spotted sporting a “baby bump,” according to a recent report via the Daily Mail. Hailey didn’t take kindly to fans spreading the pregnancy rumors yet again. She had to take it to social media to defend herself and slam the non-stop rumors. This is about two or three times that Hailey has been rumored to be pregnant. The religious model talked about balancing her faith with her modeling career. She makes sure not to drink alcohol and pose naked in photo shoots. However, Baldwin had to set the rumors straight when it came to her personal life. The blonde beauty showed off her curves in a white dress at Craig’s Restaurant that put a rest to the pregnancy rumors. This photo of Hailey Baldwin prompted the pregnancy rumors. [Image by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images] She wore her hair up in a high ponytail and complemented her look with a jean jacket. Hailey coordinated her look with white strappy heels and a glitzy phone case. She was accused of dressing for her alleged pregnancy when she made an appearance at the Daily Front Row’s 3rd Annual Fashion Awards on April 2. Hailey stepped on the red carpet in a blush-colored puffy dress and red thigh-high boots. Even some her fans assumed she was covering a “baby bump.” She thought nothing of her look other than it was a “cute outfit, I’ll wear it.” Baldwin took to Twitter to respond to the rumors. “People think I’m pregnant AGAIN?!” she wrote. “Dang. Well, I’m not. Praise God let’s try to come up with some new content peeps, it’s getting’ old!” People think I’m pregnant AGAIN?! Dang. Well, I’m not. Praise God ???? let’s try to come up with some new content peeps, it’s gettin old! — Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) April 4, 2017 This comes after Hailey was spotted with Cameron Dallas. The rumored new pair was seen wearing matching white and blue outfits, reports Teen Vogue. Hailey and Cameron were seen having dinner at Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood. That’s the same night that she opted for the curve-hugging white dress with the skinny strapped heels. Dallas complemented Baldwin’s look with a white-and-blue varsity shirt, distressed jeans, and brown and black combat boots. Inside the restaurant is when things got steam, according to Hollywood Life. Though they have not confirmed the romance rumors, fans truly believe that Baldwin and Dallas are dating on the low. Hailey Baldwin is not happy about the non-stop pregnancy rumors. [Image by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images] This isn’t the first time the duo have been spotted out together. Back in March, fans spotted the two hanging out in the back of a van in between takes for an ad campaign for Carolina Herrera. Hailey and Cameron looked pretty flirty with one another. According to fans who spied on the couple on Twitter, Cameron was seen looking at his phone before he started taking pictures of Hailey who was flashing a huge smile. The model has been spotted with her share of famous men. She was previously linked to Justin Bieber, Chandler Parsons, and Drake. In an interview for Marie Claire, Baldwin admitted that it was hard to date the Biebs. “I don’t want attention out of dating somebody. Texts started coming through, crazy phone calls…it’s hard to date somebody in this industry. You have to have really thick skin and be very strong. You have to focus on the person and nothing else.” The couple was first linked when they were spotted together in St. Bart’s as they rang in New Year’s 2016 together. Hailey spoke to the publication about how sensitive she can be when dating someone famous. “I’m the type of person where I let things slide. I push it to the side. And then I finally explode every so often, but by myself. I’ve been in situations with friends [when] someone will have said something that really hurts my feelings, so I sit there choking tears back.” Hailey Baldwin was reportedly “totally single,” with sources telling E! News that she “is not dating anyone at this time, just hanging out with her friends and working.” [Featured image by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for The Art of Elysium]