Haley Ferguson Says Amanda Stanton's Ex Josh Murray Is Abusive

Emily and Haley Ferguson have come out in support of Amanda Stanton when it comes to her public feud with her ex-fiance Josh Murray. On Saturday, Haley, who starred on Ben Higgins’ season of The Bachelor and then Bachelor in Paradise season 3 with Amanda, tweeted that Josh is verbally and emotionally abusive. Haley further claimed that Josh covers up the evil inside of him with inspirational quotes and God. Haley’s twin sister, Emily, showed that she agrees with the harsh assessment of Josh by re-tweeting the tweet. Truth is…Josh is verbally & emotionally abusive. He uses God and inspirational quotes to cover up the evil inside of him. https://t.co/gQDeGhuF27 — Haley Ferguson (@Hfergie11) April 1, 2017 Amanda and Josh, who got engaged on the Bachelor in Paradise season 3 finale but then broke up several months later, are currently embroiled in a he said, she said battle over who did the other wrong. Last Wednesday, E! News reported that Josh’s assistant gave them the inside story on Josh and Amanda’s final split. According to the assistant, Amanda put all of Josh’s belongings out in the hallway after they got into a fight. “On March 13, Josh had an appearance in Los Angeles for the [Bachelor] finale of Nick’s season. Josh and Amanda got into a big argument that night, and she ended up taking his things from their shared apartment and putting them out in the hallway. I had to go retrieve them for Josh.” The assistant further claimed that Amanda wouldn’t return a car that Josh had purchased for her during their relationship, nor would she pay the remainder of the car loan, which meant that they had to call the police to help get the car back. The assistant added that when she and the police offer went back to Amanda’s apartment to return her personal items that they took out of the car, Amanda became hostile and insulted her body. “In front of her daughter, Amanda proceeded to call me ‘Fatty’ a number of times. Repeatedly. She was body-shaming me in front of her daughter. It was really hurtful. She knows I have struggled with my weight.” The assistant also claimed that Amanda wrongly accused her of stealing some of her personal items. “Josh has a steady diet of Amanda’s tongue.” – Nick #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/7egNo8CDno — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) August 10, 2016 Amanda told E! News that it’s all a lie. “It’s all a lie! It’s just really frustrating. He doesn’t even have a personal assistant. I don’t know why [she’s calling herself that]. She’s contacted all these people and I don’t know why…Never, ever would I body shame anybody. That just honestly makes me so upset to even read that. It’s just sad that anyone can make up a lie.” Amanda Stanton then pretty much admitted that she should have listened to other people’s warnings to her about Josh Murray. “He’s the worst. Everybody warned me.” As viewers may recall, on season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise, Nick Viall warned Amanda, whom he had wooed prior to Josh’s arrival, that she should be wary of Josh. Nick admitted that what Andi Dorfman wrote about him in her post-Bachelorette memoir was mostly true and pointed out that it most likely meant that what she wrote about Josh, that he was emotionally and verbally abusive to her, was true as well. When questioned about it, Josh said that what his ex-fiancee wrote about him was pure fiction and angrily confronted Nick about talking about him. Amanda chose to believe Josh. Bachelor in Paradise’s Nick Viall Opens Up About Josh Murray’s ‘Snakiness’ Amid Amanda… https://t.co/S71ozqpYIv pic.twitter.com/jYp5qZIhNk — Los Angeles News Now (@lanewsnow) August 10, 2016 Just prior to Emily and Haley Ferguson’s exit from the spin-off, they took Amanda aside to plea with her to listen to everyone’s warnings about Josh. The twins, who had become good friends with Nick, were alarmed by what they heard of Josh and were very worried for Amanda’s well-being. Yet Amanda chose to continue her relationship with Josh. On their last day together in Mexico, they got engaged. Many of Amanda and Josh’s Bachelor in Paradise co-stars have spoken out about their breakup. On Saturday, E! News published statements from Vinny Ventiera, Jen Saviano, Lauren Bushnell, and Izzy Goodkind, as well as Marcus Grodd, who was on Andi’s season of The Bachelorette with Josh. The men came out in support of Josh while the women came out in support of Amanda. Lauren has lashed out at Josh in defense of Amanda before. As the Inquisitr reported, Lauren last month posted a tweet that pretty much says the exact same thing about Josh as Haley’s recent tweet, that Josh is abusive and hides it by sprouting inspirational quotes and professing to be a good Christian. Emily and Haley Ferguson now have their own spin-off show on FreeForm, titled The Twins: Happily Ever After?. Perhaps viewers will soon see Amanda Stanton on the show talking about her relationship with Josh Murray? [Featured Image by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for Nightclub & Bar Media Group]