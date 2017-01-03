‘Hear Us Out’, Demand Mariah Carey’s Manager After The New Year Performance Fiasco

A representative of Mariah Carey has denied claims that the reason for the singer’s awkward performance on New Year’s eve was occasioned by the lack of rehearsal. In her defense, Mariah Carey’s manager, Stella Bulochnikov, said the singer actually attended rehearsal some minutes after 3 p.m. “She went through vocals and her team ran through sound. All was well at rehearsal. She was prompt for rehearsal and her performance,” said the manager. Other than audio issues which ruined the singer’s New Year performance on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest, Mariah Carey has also been accused of lip-syncing during the ABC performance. Trouble for Mariah Carey started while singing “We Belong Together”, “Auld Lang Syne” and “Emotions”. As she performed “Emotions”, Carey acknowledged the problem by telling the crowd that there had been no sound check for the particular song. She also said she couldn’t hear but since it was the dawn of a New Year, it would help the crowd get through the moment. [Image by Charles Sykes/AP Images] The producer of the show, Dick Clark Productions, has also received a lot of flak for horrible production standards since they sent her on stage even when they knew her earpiece was not working on the basis that it would work once she went live. Stella Bulochnikov, the singer’s manager, even went as far as claiming the producer set Carey up for failure. Carey’s manager also admitted that following the awkward New Year performance, she asked an official to cut off the West Coast live feed but the official declined. Bulochnikov claimed the producer’s behavior was motivated by a need to pull in audiences at all costs. Dick Clark Productions, however, denied the allegations saying they would never do anything to harm or sabotage an artist and the claims were outrageous, defamatory and absurd. The producer went further to insist that the glitches Carey experienced during her New Year performance had nothing to do with them. On the lip-syncing accusations, Bulochnikov defended the beleaguered singer saying that all artists sing along to a track. Lip-syncing, Bulochnikov insisted, was when artists don’t sing at all. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the singer’s manager gave a detailed breakdown of how the rehearsal went. This included the fact that Carey arrived for her rehearsal before time but was slightly delayed by the production company who wasn’t ready for her. The singer was given the stage between 3:20 p.m. to 3:50 p.m. and that’s when the sound issues first surfaced but she was assured she wouldn’t encounter problems by the time of her live New Year performance. [Image by Dennis Van Tine/AP Images] To Mariah Carey’s credit, a video and some photos that TMZ has posted show the singer conducting a rehearsal with backup dancers. Ryan Seacrest also appears in the clip and can be heard talking. “So, the stand in? Out of work. [It’s] the real Mariah right there!” the host can be heard saying. A little over six hours later the singer was interviewed by Ryan Seacrest where the choppiness in her in-ear was discovered as she could hardly hear her host. When Carey’s team approached the talent executive assigned to her, they were assured that a differed sent ear-ins would be availed to her. That was not to be the case however as when she got new ear-ins, they did not work either but the team was assured they would work when she got on stage. Aside from not issuing a formal apology to Carey, the singer’s manager is also blaming the producers for not cutting to commercial when the audio glitches were first noted. Carey, meanwhile, has been able to laugh off the fiasco on Twitter. Shit happens ???? Have a happy and healthy new year everybody!???? Here’s to making more headlines in 2017 ???? pic.twitter.com/0Td8se57jr — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) January 1, 2017 [Featured Image by Dennis Van Tine/AP Images]

