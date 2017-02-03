Heather Dubrow Spin-Off Show: Did She Abandon ‘RHOC’ For Her Own Show?

Heather Dubrow announced last week that she was leaving The Real Housewives of Orange County behind to pursue more time with her family. Her announcement came as a shock, as many people only thought that Meghan King Edmonds was leaving the show behind. While Meghan hasn’t officially announced her exit, many sources have hinted that she’s leaving the show behind. It is interesting to now learn that Heather may be leaving The Real Housewives of Orange County behind because she wants to pursue her own spin-off show with another network. According to a new Radar Online report, Heather Dubrow may be leaving one hit show behind but she could be doing it for a much bigger payday down the road. It’s no secret that her husband, Terry Dubrow, wanted to film The Real Housewives of Orange County but he quickly took on an offer from the E! network to film his own show, Botched, with Paul Nassif. That show has been a huge success, so it makes sense that Heather Dubrow would want to pursue this for herself. .@HeatherDubrow is leaving #RHOC! Read her statement —> https://t.co/gFnhzaA0dV pic.twitter.com/qZAXESX5fA — In Touch Weekly (@intouchweekly) January 27, 2017 When Dubrow announced that she was leaving the show, she revealed that she was leaving the show with the goal of focusing on her family and career. Many people thought she was referring to her family, as she had previously complained about her husband never being home. Maybe she wanted to put her children first and make sure that the time they got together as a family was optimized. However, it sounds like she may have quit the show because she got a great career offer to film her own show, one that isn’t so dramatic. “I have decided to go in another direction and do what’s best for my family and career,” Heather Dubrow revealed in her official statement where she announced that she was leaving The Real Housewives of Orange County behind. It sounds like Dubrow is open to a new opportunity, even though her husband is still working quite a bit and she has complained about him not putting the family first. So, if Heather is indeed getting her own spin-off show on a new network, what would the show be about? Would she be talking about reality television, her family, or her Real Housewives of Orange County co-stars? “Heather is working on a solo project and it is most likely going to be with E! network, which, along with Bravo, is part of the NBCUniversal family,” a source has revealed to Radar Online about Heather Dubrow’s new venture, adding, “She is being super hush-hush about this and not even her close friends, or her former cast mates, know what it is. But it will most likely focus just on her and her family not the other RHOC girls.” Heather Dubrow is saying goodbye to RHOC, but she might just be saying hello to a big payday: https://t.co/0iiJnRkPJy pic.twitter.com/JtBDL9SMom — E! News (@enews) January 27, 2017 It sounds like the new show won’t be a scripted show. Dubrow does have hosting experience, as she’s hosted the Botched after-show with Terry and Paul, which also aired on E! network. Plus, she recently released a book with her husband about beauty tips that work. And she has her own podcast, where she interviews people, meaning she does have some hosting experience. Her own show could really be anything, so it will be interesting to see where it ends up. Heather Dubrow wouldn’t be the first Real Housewives star to get her own show outside of Bravo, as Bethenny Frankel also pursued a talk show for one season. What do you think of Heather Dubrow’s decision to leave The Real Housewives of Orange County behind? Do you think Dubrow is right to film her own show that’s less dramatic for the sake of her career and family? [Featured Image by Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images]