Heidi Klum's Plans To Go Topless On The Beach At 60, And How She Achieved Her Flawless Mid-Winter Tan

Heidi Klum was born in Germany in 1973, and today she is one of the most celebrated supermodels in the fashion world. Besides being Germany’s top fashion model, she’s also a Victoria’s Secret Angel. Her photos from Sports Illustrated swimsuit issues catapulted her to fame, and she attracted so much fame as a swimwear model that she later created her own fashion business selling designer swimwear and beachwear. #TyraBanks 1996 1998 SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SWIMSUIT ISSUES – TYRA BANKS HEIDI KLUM https://t.co/GcS6P9gxSj #Fashion pic.twitter.com/sn1JWWRJNq — Cathy Holiday (@CathyHoliday) January 3, 2017 The popular model’s intimate collection comes at an intimate price, and is said to make any woman look as gorgeous as the supermodel herself. Klum has never been shy about flaunting her well-toned body and, in fact, she believes that all women should be proud of their body, regardless of its shape. According to People magazine, the highly successful model remarked that she loves wearing fashion that makes her feel and look sensual and feminine. “I love fashion and I love showing off my feminine assets. I still feel sexy and I want to look sexy and so it doesn’t matter that I’m 43 instead of 25.” Heidi Klum wants all women to feel the same, so now she’s launching her new designer swimwear with a variety of choices. This range of swimwear will ensure that women feel sexy while enjoying much-needed comfort. The designs will not be complex; instead, the swimwear will be very simple in looks and the range will appeal to ordinary women. The designs will be comprised of beautiful prints and fabrics, and it’s the supermodel’s wish that women look fashionable and elegant irrespective of their age. However, Klum admits that she probably won’t be as fashionable when she reaches the age of 60 as she currently is at the moment. But she won’t stop relaxing by the beach just because she doesn’t get to wear suitable beachwear. Instead, the gorgeous model revealed that she’d rather relax topless instead of worrying about finding suitable beachwear to hide her aging skin. According to People magazine, Heidi Klum intends being very comfortable sunbathing topless on the beach at age sixty. “I’m also probably going to be the girl on the beach with no top on when I’m 60. I am more of a free person. I’m more nudist that way. I’m fearless. I don’t think that will change.” #fashion Heidi Klum’s New Swimwear Collection Won’t Give You Crazy Tan Lines https://t.co/yT3MO8M32D #YahooStyle pic.twitter.com/tC5oo0kIgJ — Sheila???? (@StyleExec) November 3, 2016 At the moment, Heidi Klum is just 43-years-old, so she’ll have to wait for a few more years before she switches from swimwear to nudity on the beach. Klum’s fashion statements don’t end with beachwear, though, as everyone was buzzing about her flawless mid-winter tan at the Golden Globes on January 8. Hollywood Life reports that Linda Hay, who was responsible for Klum’s flawless tan on the star-studded evening, revealed that she used a variety of St. Tropez products to achieve the look. Whether Klum or Hay are promoting the St. Tropez products or whether this came as a genuine product review remains unknown. Heidi Klum at the InStyle and Warner Bros Golden Globes After Party #GoldenGlobes #HeidiKlum pic.twitter.com/4gUUAb67Qc — The Celeb Zone (@TheCeleb_Zone) January 9, 2017 In other news, Heidi Klum turned heads and had divided opinions when appeared in a Halloween costume with five Heidi lookalikes in October, 2016. While Klum’s Halloween costumes are renowned for being pretty impressive, even some of her loyal fans were not so impressed with the costume she wore. According to Cosmopolitan, Mike Marino, the makeup artist who helped make the Heidi clones, criticized Heidi’s fans for having unrealistic expectations of the supermodel. “People are hard on celebrities and have big expectations. They forget that it’s all fun in the end and Heidi always has it. She certainly surprised everyone with it, so I guess it turned out to be unpredictable.” Even though the original idea was Klum’s, it was Prosthetic Renaissance’s Mike Marino and his colleague Mike Fontaine who put the idea into practice. The two artists used a life-casting technique to prepare a mask that looked exactly like the supermodel’s face, with silicon products used to fill in the remaining gaps. Each of the clones took two hours to dress up and appear like Heidi Klum. Heidi Klum’s Halloween Costume Cost Million Over Hours To Make … : https://t.co/WwQCBnJri8,, pic.twitter.com/TlF6XXACrG — BINGBING Cocktail (@BINGBING_CKTAIL) November 17, 2016 Klum’s fans might not have appreciated seeing six Heidi Klum’s during Halloween, but her boyfriend was certainly happy to see his girlfriend accompanied by her five clones. According to E!, Klum jokingly admitted that Vito Schnabel, her boyfriend, loved her Halloween surprise: “He didn’t mind six times me!” [Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]