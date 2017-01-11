Helen Mirren Embraces 'No Make-Up' Movement, Says #OscarsSoWhite Situation Has 'Changed Considerably'

Helen Mirren is one of the many famous celebrities who agreed to appear in the 2017 Pirelli Calendar without any make-up. Pirelli has decided to launch its 2017 calendar with a different theme because the calendar usually features models and actresses in sensual poses and clothes. HELEN MIRREN For Pirelli Calender 2017 https://t.co/k2cYrub1uS pic.twitter.com/5Xyv2oVf48 — Hawtcelebs (@Hawtcelebs) December 9, 2016 Nicole Kidman, Lupita Nyong’o, Julianne Moore, Rooney Mara, and Robin Wright are among the other female celebrities who appear in the famous calendar that is launched by Pirelli, the tire company. It seems that the calendar makers wanted to align themselves with the “no make-up” movement that is becoming more prevalent among celebrities. A number of celebrities like Katie Holmes, Drew Barrymore, and Gwyneth Paltrow have been appearing without make-up in the selfies that they share with their fans and followers. However, Helen Mirren wishes that the “no make-up” movement would become a worldwide fashion trend, not one that is restricted to a select few celebrities. According to the BBC, Helen Mirren revealed that people should not make a fuss about the use of make-up. “I think it would be wonderful if it became a fashion. Things are always cyclical, so I suspect we might’ve reached saturation with the whole selfie thing and maybe we’re moving in another direction.” Helen Mirren on Posture, Aging, and That ‘Brilliant’ Pirelli Calendar: ‘I Look So Awful!’ https://t.co/LHjXn4orfV pic.twitter.com/f5bCTHXWsb — Yahoo Beauty (@YahooBeauty) December 6, 2016 Even though she has appeared in the Pirelli calendar without make-up, the 71-year-old actress still relies on her make-up artist for other events. The Woman in Gold actress looked fashionable in her heavy make-up and gorgeous gown when she appeared at a gala that was arranged in Cité du Cinéma in Paris to celebrate the launch of the Pirelli Calendar. Helen Mirren was accompanied by Taylor Hackford, the American director, who married the veteran actress in 1997. Mirren not only looked gorgeous, but she was also clearly in love as she was photographed with her husband. Even though the couple has been married for 19 years, they sometimes appear as if they have just fallen in love. Just Jared reports that Helen Mirren and her husband were both honored at the Capri Film Festival with the Capri Legend Award. #Yasss Helen Mirren, Taylor Hackford to Be Honored With Capri Legend Awards – https://t.co/5ORT6Mh56S pic.twitter.com/WrQI7swXfz — Yasss News (@YasssNews) December 22, 2016 Later, the couple spent time together by visiting various tourist places in Capri. Helen Mirren posted several photos on her social media accounts so that her fans could get a glimpse of their Italian holiday. Helen Mirren was named amongst People magazine’s World’s Most Beautiful Women. Apart from receiving appreciation for her beauty, the Trumbo actress is considered to be a talented actress who consistently delivers stellar performances. Helen Mirren is set to appear in four upcoming movies, namely The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, Fast and Furious 8, The Leisure Seeker, and Winchester. Here’s something you didn’t know……Helen Mirren will be in Fast and Furious 8! https://t.co/BHlBMh5AYU #film pic.twitter.com/ixAd3hO5E2 — Matthew Butterfield (@mat_butterfield) August 4, 2016 Helen recently played the role of Death in Collateral Beauty that was released in December, 2016. Collateral Beauty is about a man who realizes that all the things are interlinked when he seeks answers about time, love, and death. The Daily Mail reports that Will Smith plays the lead role in the movie that also features Edward Norton and Kate Winslet. Collateral Beauty is one of the few popular movies that has a black actor in a lead role, and the timing of its release can have a positive impact on the Oscar nomination process for the 2017 Oscars, especially in light of the #OscarsSoWhite controversy. The awards ceremony was widely criticized by a number of celebrities who protested against the inclusion of non-white actors in the major male and female acting categories. Helen Mirren has expressed her appreciation for Will Smith as he has been at the forefront of the movement that addresses the lack of diversity in Oscar nominations. According to the BBC, the Eye In The Sky actress revealed that the time has come when audiences have started accepting black actors in lead roles. “I think it has changed considerably. Obviously Will has been at the forefront of that for quite a long time. I think what has changed is actually the acceptance of the audience. It’s the chicken and the egg, you don’t know which is following which.” [Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]

