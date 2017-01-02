How Actress Lena Dunham Showed Some Skin Around The Holidays

Lena Dunham is obviously comfortable with her body. The actress has been nude in her HBO series, Girls. So, it shouldn’t come as a shock when the actress showed some skin various times during the holidays. However, it’s not every day when the actress takes a sexy selfie. In honor of the new year, Dunham decided to show off some serious cleavage in her lingerie just in time for New Year’s Day. She decided to ring in the New Year with a new selfie and a promise for designers to focus on “real bodies,” no matter what their size. Resolution: in 2017 when divorcing couples cite irreconcilable differences it’ll just be code for ME ????(but seriously: woman designers for real bodies of every size til forever, tap for credits) A photo posted by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on Jan 1, 2017 at 9:09pm PST In the photo, seen above, Lena wears an off-white sweater with an exposed neckline that shows off her floral print bra. Her hair was pulled back in a ponytail, as she showed off her glittery earrings and rings, reports the Daily Mail. In an attempt to take the mirror selfie, Lena’s mouth was slightly open. “Resolution: in 2017 when divorcing couples cite irreconcilable differences it’ll just be code for ME,” she began her caption. Lena Dunham has always been comfortable with her own body. [Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images] The Girls creator then added, “(but seriously: woman designers for real bodies of every size til forever, tap for credits).” Dunham tagged Lonely Lingerie for her bra, A.L.C. for her blouse, and Pamela Love for her earrings. On Sunday, January 1, she posted a photo of lined paper that read, “1/1/17 You’re your best, #1 protector.” She simply captioned the photo “wishes & hopes.” wishes & hopes A photo posted by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on Jan 1, 2017 at 7:47am PST This lingerie-clad photo comes after Lena celebrated a “mermaid Christmas.” The 30-year-old was seen posting topless on a beach in a sparkly blue mermaid tail, reports People. “And then she got her holiday wish aka her lifelong wish… we wish you a mermaid Christmas,” the actress captioned the odd photo of herself covering up her breasts as she looked washed up on shore. And then she got her holiday wish aka her lifelong wish… we wish you a mermaid Christmas ???? A photo posted by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on Dec 24, 2016 at 8:20pm PST She appeared to be in high spirits after the controversial comment she made about abortion that ignited social media backlash last month. Dunham was under fire after she revealed on her Woman of the Hour podcast that she wished she had an abortion. Listeners quickly took to social media to slam Dunham and her comments. “Something I’ve thought about a lot is the fact that there is stigma around abortion,” she said in her December 14 podcast. She then recalled a time years ago when a young girl from Planned Parenthood asked her to take on a project where women share their stories of abortion. “I sort of jumped. ‘I haven’t had an abortion,’ I told her. I wanted to make it really clear to her that as much as I was going out and fighting for other women’s options, I myself had never had an abortion. Even I, the woman who cares as much as anybody about a woman’s right to choose, felt it was important that people know I was unblemished in this department. Now I can say that I still haven’t had an abortion, but I wish I had.” Lena issued an apology via Instagram, writing that her comment stemmed from a “delusional girl” who “careens between wisdom and ignorance” and that she takes complete and total blame for it. “I truly hope a distasteful joke on my part won’t diminish the amazing work of all the women who participated,” she wrote. Lena Dunham received backlash for her insensitive comments about abortion last month. [Image by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Reebok] “I would never, ever intentionally trivialize the emotional and physical challenges of terminating a pregnancy. My only goal is to increase awareness and decrease stigma. I take reproductive choice in America more seriously than I take literally anything else, and therefore own full responsibility for any words I speak that don’t convey this truth clearly,” she added. [Featured Image by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images]

