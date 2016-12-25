How Jay Z, Beyonce, Kanye West And Kim Kardashian Are Spending Christmas

Jay Z, Beyonce and Kimye are two celebrity couples whose controversial lives have made headlines for months at a time this year. And now, it’s Christmas time – a season to relax and bond with family and friends. This is how Jay Z, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian and Beyonce spent their Christmas Eve. A video posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Nov 6, 2016 at 6:50pm PST Starting with Beyonce and Jay Z, the couple and their daughter Blue Ivy are apparently spending their holiday in Southern California instead of New York because of the wonderful sunny weather. According to an insider who spoke to Radar, it is just way too cold. The following is an excerpt of the report detailing this. “It is just way too cold back in New Jersey and New York right now, so they decided to create a warm Winter Wonderland at their home in Beverly Hills… They know that this is the last year that Blue Ivy will really believe in Santa Claus, so they want to make it as special and magical as possible for her… There is a huge tree when you walk in, one on each side of their house and they also have one in Blue Ivy’s bedroom,” the insider said, adding that “all of their trees are plastic!… Their house is also adorned with a ton of ornaments and poinsettias. It looks really pretty!” #Repost @mstinalawson ・・・ She’s still our baby ❤️We have Been picking her up like this since she was 10 yrs old . On the legendary SNL stage❤️ A video posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Nov 6, 2016 at 12:06pm PST Just a few days ago Kellyanne Conway, Donald Trump’s campaign manager, took a jab at Jay and Beyonce for supporting Hillary Clinton during the U.S. presidential campaign. This was while speaking to the TMZ crew after she was asked if the president-elect will have host a constant stream of celebrity guests at the White House during his tenure. The following was her answer in regards to this. “Sure, why not, if they like to visit and something to add to the conversation? They’re certainly welcome. We certainly welcome those who support the President… Look what happens, though, if you have celebrities for having celebrities’ sake — that’s what Hillary Clinton did late in the game, and it backfired on her. I don’t remember Beyonce or Jay Z giving a shoutout against Russian hacking or Jim Comey. They just figured — everybody figured [Hillary] was going to win and nobody said otherwise. They just tried to reverse the election results. All the election deniers.” This is as reported by Hollywood Life. As for Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, the celebrity couple took their daughter North West to watch The Nutcracker performance in Los Angeles on Christmas Eve at the Redondo Performing Arts Center. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are said to have met the performers backstage and taken pictures with them. The Los Angeles Ballet group posted images with the celebrities on social media, captioning them as follows. “We had several special guest last night! @kanyewest and his family✨ We hope you guys enjoyed the show! @nathaniel_solis #labgoesnuts #labseason11 #thenutcracker#kanyewest#kimkardashian #keepingupwithLABallet.” The following are some of the pictures showcasing the event. Thanks @kourtneykardash, and little Penelope for coming to the show last night! ✨ ???? @nathaniel_solis #labgoesnuts #labseason11 #thenutcracker #keepingupwithLABallet #kourtneykardashian A photo posted by Los Angeles Ballet (@losangelesballet) on Dec 24, 2016 at 12:41pm PST We had several special guest last night! @kanyewest ???? and his family✨ We hope you guys enjoyed the show! ???? @nathaniel_solis #labgoesnuts #labseason11 #thenutcracker#kanyewest#kimkardashian #keepingupwithLABallet A photo posted by Los Angeles Ballet (@losangelesballet) on Dec 24, 2016 at 9:36am PST That said, Kim Kardashian debuted a lower-lip ring piercing at the clan’s Christmas Eve bash in Calabasas. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has largely kept a low profile following the traumatizing Paris robbery in which she was held at gunpoint. Previous reports have suggested that the ‘new’ Kim Kardashian will generally be less flashy and subtle in regards to fashion. She’s backkkk ???????????????? #KimKardashianWest ???????????? @kimkardashian via @khloekardashian’s #snapchat A video posted by Kardashians & Jenners ???? (@allthingskuwtkj) on Dec 24, 2016 at 8:14pm PST The $10 million robbery has yet to be solved and no suspects have been arrested. Numerous hotels that regularly host A-list celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Beyonce and Jay Z have taken security measures up a notch, especially where valuables are concerned since the robbery. So what do you think about Kim Kardashian’s lower lip accessory? Please offer your comment in the comment section. [Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images For BET]

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx