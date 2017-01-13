‘ I Share Your Sentiments About Punks And Bullies’ Robert De Niro Pays Tribute To Meryl Streep’s Golden Globe Speech

Robert De Niro has joined a growing list of celebrities who have paid tribute to Meryl Streep for her speech at the Golden Globes. The 73-year-old actor sent Streep an open letter where he revealed that what she said encapsulated what many people were exactly thinking about Donald Trump. In a letter, obtained by Vanity Fair, the Goodfellas actor commended Meryl Streep for her actions, adding that he had so much respect for her because she preferred to divert the spotlight from her towards more pressing issues. “Meryl…what you said was great. It needed to be said, and you said it beautifully. I have so much respect for you that you did it while the world was celebrating your achievements.” De Niro who won the same lifetime achievement award that Streep picked up in 2011, continued by saying that he fully resonated with her sentiments and lauded the Devil Wears Prada actress for her boldness, revealing that it had given others the confidence to speak up about things that were not right. Read Robert De Niro’s Sweet Letter to Meryl Streep About Her Trump Speech https://t.co/oJ3Iob3PoO — ObamaOutAndMeToo (@theonlyadult) January 12, 2017 “I share your sentiments about punks and bullies. Enough is enough. You, with your elegance and intelligence, have a powerful voice—one that inspires others to speak up as they should so their voices will be heard too. It is so important that we ALL speak up.” This is not the first time that the Raging Bull actor will be taking a tough stance against Trump. In October, the Oscar Winner had made a video about the president-elect where he called him a “punk, pig, con and bulls**t artist,’ that he would love to “punch in the face.” However, the Untouchables actor seemed to soften his tone when he received the highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom at the White House. De Niro said he was waiting and hoping to see if Mr. Trump would lead to country appropriately. #confession I didn’t listen to #MerylStreep’s full speech until today. Here’s my #WednesdayWisdom & response. I hope Ms. Streep sees it. ???? pic.twitter.com/zdnV2FgD3t — Just A Navy Wife (@justanavywife) January 11, 2017 ” We’re all hoping, waiting and hoping, that he will lead the country in a way that’ll benefit everyone and benefit our neighbors around the world. We’re waiting and hoping, and we’ll see.” Streep used her minutes as she accepted the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes, Sunday to reference a moment that left her stunned during the course of last year. It was a moment where Donald Trump mocked a physically disabled reporter during one of his campaigns in South Carolina. The 67-year-old actress revealed that to see a man entrusted with so much power mock someone like that left her heart in pieces. “It kind of broke my heart…and I still can’t get it out of my head, because it wasn’t in a movie. It was real life. And this instinct to humiliate when it’s modeled by someone in the public platform by someone powerful, it filters down into everybody’s life, because it kind of gives permission for other people to do the same thing.” Meryl Streep’s anti-Trump speech at The Golden Globes touches on protecting journalists RT @goldenglobes: pic.twitter.com/FTubRjDN5T — Dan Rather (@DanRather) January 9, 2017 The future president of the United States had taken to Twitter to respond to the criticism from the actress, calling the three time Academy-Award winner “one of the overrated actresses in Hollywood” as well as a “Hillary flunky who lost big.” Surprisingly, in 2015 Mr. Trump had called Meryl Streep one of his favorite actresses. The billionaire businessman had been asked if there was any Hollywood actress that he liked and he had named the Get Ready for Ricki actress, adding that “Meryl Streep is excellent, she’s a fine person.” Many of Streep’s contemporaries have shut down Trump’s statements bashing Streep who has received the nod for a record 19 Oscar nominations as well as a record 30 Golden Globes nominations. The Death Becomes Her star has even been hailed as “the best actress of her generation,” leading many celebrities to wonder how Trump arrived at his assessment that the 67-year-old actress was simply all hype. George Clooney had a sarcastic response to Donald Trump calling Meryl Streep “overrated” https://t.co/Z51QqSrDeZ — TIME (@TIME) January 12, 2017 George Clooney speaking to the Guardian at the reception of a Netflix documentary, The White Helmets, found it baffling that a president-elect who was meant to be getting familiar with his new role as the most powerful man in the free world could be on Twitter responding to criticisms. “Aren’t you supposed to be running the country? At this moment in our lives we have to hope that he doesn’t destroy everything. The reality is you have to hope he will do a decent job because if the United States fails, really terrible things happen, so you have to hope that he can…I don’t see any signs of it…America got a little unlucky with Bush…I think we’re going to be a little unlucky now.” [Featured Image by Richard Shotwell/AP Images]

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx