Is He Going To Harm Her? Kourtney Kardashian Uncomfortable Bathroom Picture On Instagram As Estranged Partner Lurks In The Background

If the number of outfits that Kourtney Kardashian has posted herself wearing on social media is anything to go by, then the Kardashians must have packed a lot for their Costa Rica vacation. Lucky for them they flew in a private jet so the weight of the luggage was not an issue. Her fans were even luckier since this presented an opportunity for them to see her in varying degrees of undress! In the Kourtney Kardashian uncomfortable bathroom picture on Instagram she is seen wearing a red monokini. She is in an uncomfortable position as her on-again, off-again boyfriend Scott Disick is seen lurking in the background.Though they have had a year apart, the two have seemed to be mending fences lately. This was further reinforced when Scott joined the Kardashians on the family vacation. #kim #kimkardashian #kimkardashianwest #kimksnapchat #kimksnapchats #kimkardashiansnapchat #kkw #london #paris #milan #newyork #la #miami #atlanta #kimye #kuwtk #kardashians #lifestyle #costarica #vacation #cutenessoverload #cuteness #mommylife #penelopedisick #reigndisick #kourtneykardashian A photo posted by Kim Kardashian Snapchats (@kimksnapchats) on Jan 28, 2017 at 7:34pm PST Scott and Kourtney even joined Kim Kardashian and her daughter on a helicopter ride. In the course of the trip, the two looked like they were getting along well as they took turns at handling the parenting responsibilities of their three children. Scott carried the youngest in his arms as Kourtney held the hands of seven-year-old Mason and four-year-old Penelope. New Year reunion This is not the first time the formerly estranged couple are enjoying time together. Towards the end of last year, the two took a trip to Aspen, Colorado with their children. Scott is also understood to have put up his bachelor pad in Hidden Hills, California for sale which has led to speculation that he is keen on rejoining his family. [Image by John Sciulli/Getty Images] The couple split in mid-2015 after Kourtney found out that Scott had been cheating on her. Late last year, there were rumors that the two had moved in together. However, Kourtney was said to be going about it cautiously. “She got screwed over by Scott so many times in the past. Kourtney is still protecting herself,” a source told People. During the Costa Rica vacation, Scott warmed hearts when he shared a photo of his co-parent making their two-year-old son, Reign, comfortable on the chopper ride. ‘Mom’ was the caption he gave the snap. Mom A photo posted by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on Jan 27, 2017 at 2:16pm PST Party boy goes to Sundance However, there were fears there would be no mending of fences when rumors started swirling around last weekend during the Sundance Film Festival that Scott selfishly partied the weekend away. It is understood that during the famed film festival he rented a house which he filled with women. If the rumors are true, then Scott managed to get away with murder as he was not disinvited from the trip. The fears were real though as around that time Kourtney posted a picture of herself flaunting her enviable figure in a white bikini just after arriving in Costa Rica. This was as if to let Scot know what he was missing. The eldest Kardashian sister who is the only one to have graduated from college looked lean and ravishing as she posed against a background of bamboo stems. Island ting. A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jan 27, 2017 at 10:33am PST She captioned the snap ‘Island ting’.Scott, on the other hand, dug up his archives and later shared a snap of Kourtney wearing a revealing swimsuit as she adjusted headphones on their four-year-old daughter, Penelope. Motherly love for Scott As Kris Jenner recently let in on the family’s relationship on a radio interview in which she seemed to have a soft spot for the 33-year old. “We knew Scott when he was 20 years old. He was a very young man, he was a baby! He was younger than Kendall is now for goodness sake. They started a relationship very young and had three beautiful children. His parents both died in the same year a few years ago. He’s been through a lot. I think he’s had a bit of a challenging time. He’s one of my kids, what can I say?” the Kardashian matriarch revealed. [Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images] Besides the Kourtney Kardashian uncomfortable bathroom picture on Instagram, another photo that the mother of three shared during the Kardashian family Costa Rica vacation was one that captured her relaxing on a hammock. This time it was a black and white photo as she hid her face by wearing a wide-brimmed hat. In the photo, she wore high-waisted briefs that went all the way to her belly button. The upper part of her body was covered by a striped bandeau top which had a bow front. More photographic evidence of the reality star who graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Theatre Arts from the University of Arizona showed her relaxing on a rocking chair with a male friend (whose first name is not Scott) later while wearing the same outfit. Not everyone is attending the Kardashian family getaway in Costa Rica, though. Among those who are absent is Kanye West, Caitlyn Jenner, Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian.

[Feautred Image by Charley Gallay/Getty Images]