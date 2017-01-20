Is Jack Nicholson Retired? Peter Fonda Seems To Think So

Has Jack Nicholson retired from acting? A report by Page Six states that Peter Fonda, one of Nicholson’s longest friends, is claiming that Jack is done from Hollywood. “I think he is ­basically retired. I don’t want to speak for him, but he has done a lot of work and he has done very well as a person financially. Sometimes ­people have a reason that you don’t know, and it’s not for me to ask. I don’t call him up and say, ‘Johnny,’ I call him Johnny Hop, ‘What are you doing?’ I would say, ‘How are you, how do you feel?’” Jack Nicholson At The Oscars [Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP] This is not the first time that reports have surfaced stating that Jack Nicholson was retired or was about to retire. In 2013, a report by Radar Online said that Jack was going to have to stop acting due to health issues impacting his ability to remember things. The report went on to state that Nicholson was having memory problems due to using cocaine. Radar Online spoke with a Dr. Karen Ersche, a neurologist from the University of Cambridge about the link between cocaine and memory problems. “Cocaine use has life-changing, long-term consequences on the brain. We all age and the brain loses gray matter. But when you look at how cocaine users’ brains age per year, it’s twice as much as healthy people. The longer they’ve used it for, the worse the effects are. I can’t diagnosis him. You don’t need to be a rocket scientist to put two things together! [His cocaine use] has probably made [the normal memory loss associated with aging] worse.” Representatives for Nicholson were quick to shoot down the rumor from four years ago about his retirement. Jack would go on to state that it was his recreational life that was being altered. “I’m still wild at heart but I’ve hit bio-gravity. I can’t hit on women in public anymore. I didn’t decide this. It just doesn’t feel right at my age.” Nicholson, who is now 79-years-old, began his acting career in 1956. Arguably, his two most famous roles came during the 1980’s. In 1980, Nicholson starred as Jack Torrance in The Shining. In The Shining, Nicholson’s character is hired to take care of a hotel for the winter. While Jack and his family are spending the winter inside of the empty hotel, Jack begins to plunge into insanity. He becomes so crazy that he attempts to kill his family. The Shining is considered to be one of the greatest horror movies of all-time and currently holds an 8.4 rating on IMDB. In 1989, Nicholson landed the role of the Joker in Batman. The Joker is considered to be Batman’s greatest villain. Prior to the 1989 movie, Cesar Romero had brought life to the Joker in the campy Batman TV show from the 60’s. Nicholson used Romero as inspiration for the Joker as he attempted to make the character his own. Jack Nicholson, The Joker. [Image By AP Photo/Lois Bernstein] When Heath Ledger landed the role of the Joker. When the world heard that Ledger had killed himself, a report came out with a comment from Nicholson. Nicholson stated, “Well, I warned him.” Even though The Shining and Batman are thought to be his most famous roles, Nicholson is also remembered for Easy Rider, One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest, A Few Good Men, Anger Management, and The Bucket List. Jack’s amazing acting ability has allowed him to win numerous awards. His 12 Oscar nominations are a record for men in the industry. Of those 12 nominations, Nicholson has won three times. He won the Best Actor category for his part in One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest and As Good As It Gets. He won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Terms Of Endearment. Do you think Peter Fonda is correct and Jack Nicholson is officially retired? [Featured Image By STRF/STAR MAX/IPx]