Is Oprah's 40 Pound Fat Loss Just A Weight Watchers Marketing Gimmick? And An Update On Her Leadership Academy Girls

Oprah will debut her O Girls documentary on January 15, according to The Root. The 62-year-old talk show host is preparing her documentary about some of the young girls from her Academy for a big debut after the holiday season. Get to know Oprah’s “girls” with “O Girls” Jan. 15: https://t.co/OYEDZDy3Vm pic.twitter.com/UKDhmIBXLp — The Root (@TheRoot) December 25, 2016 Fusion will premiere O Girls, the documentary special about five of the girls from the media mogul’s Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls in South Africa’s first class. It’s been nearly a decade since Oprah Winfrey opened the Academy in Johannesburg, South Africa, as a single-sex boarding school. The OWLAG’s mission is to enable girls who come from challenging environments and give them a chance to get a valuable education. Oprah has previously explained that many of the young girls attending her Academy had dealt with six different life traumas, from sexual abuse and domestic violence to losing several family members. According to the description of Oprah’s new project, the documentary will involve Fusion correspondent Kimberly Brooks discussing with the five graduates of the OWLAG their past experiences and how they dealt with their traumas. Although Oprah, 62, doesn’t have children of her own, the media mogul told Brooks that it feels as if the girls from her Academy are her “own children.” “For me, this is what mothering was meant to be.” Oprah And Fusion Celebrate The Power of Education On “O Girls” Starting Jan 15,2017 pic.twitter.com/RpI3W8R3sM — Daughters Of Africa (@100daughters) December 22, 2016 Oprah explained that she wanted to help girls who “really wanted it,” adding that those young ladies could see the possibility for themselves but needed “the means” to achieve those possibilities. Apart from working on the new documentary, Oprah is also focused on losing weight, according to E! Online. The 62-year-old talk show host revealed that she is shedding pounds while eating pasta and tacos! When Oprah became a spokesperson for Weight Watchers in October 2015, nobody really paid attention. But more than a year later, the media mogul has a rather huge update to make: she has lost a whopping 40 pounds in the past 14 months. While that sounds like jaw-dropping news already, that’s not the biggest plot twist. Oprah claims she has slimmed down more than 40 pounds while eating “everything” she loves, including tacos and pasta! Oprah Winfrey dropped weight with Weight Watchers and grossed millions – https://t.co/eTyxZZaKlb pic.twitter.com/RHdAxSvsqu — Stock News USA (@stocknewsusa) December 23, 2016 Last year, Oprah purchased 10 per cent of Weight Watchers’ shares. That’s apparently when Oprah’s big weight-loss journey began. Weight Watchers provides its customers with a set of personalized online tools that include weight trackers, progress charts, meal plans, and a wide variety of recipes. Earlier this month, Oprah appeared in two new commercials for the fitness company. In one of the ads, the media mogul, drinking a glass of wine and having a plate full of fattening carbs, claims she has lost more than 40 pounds while “never feeling deprived” and indulging on tacos and pasta. Oprah Winfrey Loses More Than 40 Pounds Using Weight Watchers https://t.co/dctWfCqfwo pic.twitter.com/DEygdaQpi6 — The Source Magazine (@TheSource) December 22, 2016 In the second commercial, Oprah says Weight Watchers has provided her with the ability to balance between leading a healthy lifestyle and eating and doing the things she loves. “Like everybody, I want to live a life that’s full. Full of the happiness found in living the life I want. Full of the energy that comes with good health.” Oprah adds that with Weight Watchers she doesn’t have to “choose” between either weight loss and “living well” – she’s getting both at the same time! Oprah is no stranger to losing weight and discussing weight-loss and diet-related topics on her Oprah Winfrey Show. In 1988, Oprah made headlines by claiming she had lost 67 pounds and wheeling out a little red wagon containing 67 pounds of animal fat during an on-air episode for everyone to see the amount of fat she had lost. However, the media mogul later publicly said that the wagon of fat was her “biggest” on-air mistake, revealing that she had lost the weight by consuming nothing but diet “shakes,” and that she hadn’t eaten solid food in months. #wcw Mood: When Oprah dropped 67 lbs & came out with the “Wagon of Fat” on the opening of her show! #67lbs #hardwork pic.twitter.com/5cD9PkmAvt — Domonique (@Dyme_Michelle) December 14, 2016 Oprah put back all the weight she had lost, starting immediately after the “fat wagon” show was filmed. Whether Oprah will now put back on the weight she has lost through Weight Watchers remains to be seen. [Featured Image by John Salangsang/AP Images]

