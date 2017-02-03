Is Something Bothering Her? Kim Kardashian Flaunts Slimmer Body In Chanel Bikini

Kim Kardashian West is getting slimmer than ever as she flaunts incredibly toned arms and hard-rock abs while sunning by the poolside on a family getaway in Costa Rica. Rather than her hourglass curves, Kim was looking sexy and lean as she opts to wear a black string two-piece bikini. With her new lithe figure, the question pops up, “Is something bothering her?” Simple yet Sizzling The mom-of-two proudly showed off her skinny figure in a simple black two-piece bikini, proving her hard work at the gym has paid off. The Chanel bikini highlighted her enviable abs and toned stomach. Kim’s sculpted arms and legs were obviously eye-catching as she lounges in their private Villa Manzu, alongside sister Kourtney and assistant Stephanie Sheppard, on Monday. [Image by Chris Pizzello/AP Images] The two sisters were seen sunbathing and chatting up with each other. Elder sister Kourtney wore a skimpy white two-piece swimwear showing off her trim body. Although we weren’t able to see Kim Kardashian’s renowned cheeky bottoms, we got a good view of a Kardashian’s staple asset on Kourtney. As soon as the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star turned around, Kourtney Kardashian showed us the back details of her bikini. The raunchy swimsuit featured a double strap detailing at the back and string underwear giving us a glimpse of her big and round posterior. After her dip in the pool, Kim took more time sunbathing by relaxing on the sun lounger. To protect herself from the sun, she lathered herself up with sunscreen and put on a pair of black sunglasses. The star pampered herself with that much-needed alone time, considering she’s had a hectic year. A few moments later, Kim retreated to a shady spot to play with her charming son Saint West, after drying off in a fluffy white robe. The selfie queen was seen planting a lovely kiss to little Saint in that endearing moment. [Image by Andy Kropa/AP Images] That night, Kim stepped out for dinner, going braless in a light pink sheer top and semi-sheer striped black pants. We can’t deny that we see an outline of a nipple there. Is something bothering her? Has she gone too far on dieting? There’s no need to worry about Kim’s slender figure, as the 36-year-old mom is all fine. And she doesn’t have any issues on dieting either. Her lean and slim figure is because of an intense workout in the gym that she manages to follow even while on vacation. Kim is surely feeling super fit and healthy lately. #kim #kimkardashian #kimkardashianwest #kimksnapchat #kimksnapchats #kimkardashiansnapchat #kkw #london #paris #milan #newyork #la #miami #atlanta #kimye #kuwtk #kardashians #lifestyle #costarica #fitness #fitgirls #beastmode #gymflow #workout #khloekardashian A video posted by Kim Kardashian Snapchats (@kimksnapchats) on Jan 28, 2017 at 8:48am PST Recently, the reality star shared a clip to Snapchat about her gym session with sister Khloe. Kim chose a skintight black bodysuit as her athletic outfit that day. “Get it, Khloe!” Kim encouraged to her sister in the video, panning over Khloe as the younger sibling did some hand weights for her triceps. Then, Kim moved the phone to the mirror, admiring what great shape she’s in. “You guys, don’t I look so skinny today?” she exclaimed to her viewers. So there you have it! Kim’s super slim figure is due to her new hobby at the gym. The Kardashians seriously do have an iron will when it comes to working out. This wasn’t the first time the sisters hit the gym for an intense workout regimen. Last week, Kim also shared her workout video. “So I never Snapchat my workouts and I don’t know why. I’m just not Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe. But I work out but it’s like, if I don’t Snap it, then it’s as if it never happened. But I work out every single day for over an hour.” #kim #kimkardashian #kimkardashianwest #kimksnapchat #kimksnapchats #kimkardashiansnapchat #kkw #london #paris #milan #newyork #la #miami #atlanta #kimye #kuwtk #kardashians #lifestyle #costarica #fitness #fitgirls #beastmode #gymflow #workout #khloekardashian A video posted by Kim Kardashian Snapchats (@kimksnapchats) on Jan 28, 2017 at 8:51am PST That’s some heavy exercise there! No wonder Kim’s rockin’ body just keeps getting hotter. [Featured Image by KGC-195/STAR MAX/AP Images]