Ivanka Trump Becomes Stay-At-Home Mom

President-elect Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump opts to be a stay-at-home mom. The future first daughter is considered to be playing an influential figure in the Trump’s administration. However, she will not hold any official designation in the Donald Trump’s office. Instead, she will focus on raising her three children in Washington, D.C. “My husband, Jared, and I will be moving with our family to Washington, D.C., where Jared will serve as Senior Advisor to the President. I plan to take time to settle our three young children into their new home and schools,” Ivanka recently stated in her Facebook post via Daily Mail. Ivanka and Jared Kushner have three kids, eldest daughter Arabella Rose Kushner, 6, and sons Joseph Frederick, 3, Theodore James, who was born in March 2016. [Image by Spencer Platt/Getty Images] After her decade-long run as Executive Vice President of Development & Acquisitions in The Trump Organization, she has formally stepped down from the role. She will be seen helping her husband, who is appointed as Senior Advisor in the administration of her father. Along with this, future first daughter has also resigned from her roles in fine jewelry and lifestyle collection brands. Daily Mail has further reported that her attorney Sheri Dillon has confirmed her resignation. Dillon added that by President-elect’s order, all of the pending deals were terminated that has caused a huge financial setback to Ivanka. “This impacted more than 30 deals, many of which were set to close by the end of 2016. As you can well imagine, that caused an immediate financial loss of millions of dollars, not just for President-elect Trump, but also for Don, Ivanka and Eric.” Not only this, Kushner has also stepped down from his roles as chief executive of Kushner Companies and publisher of the Observer, and will support his father-in-law. According to Vanity Fair, Kushner’s attorney has also commented that his wife will not even be seen participating in the management of the Trump International Hotel in Washington. Meanwhile, Ivanka has also informed her followers that the awaited book titled “Women Who Work: Rewriting the Rules for Success” will not be releasing as scheduled. Penguin Publishing Group’s imprint Portfolio has now scheduled it for May 2 sale this year. Portfolio addressed in a recent statement release that the May release would help “accommodate these momentous changes in Ivanka’s life and give her time to settle her children into their new home, schools, and city.” While Ivanka will not be seen in any official roles in Trump’s administration, she might have one in future. It is rumored that Donald Trump might make her the face of climate change policies due to her dedication and work towards climate change. After her meeting with actor and environmental activist Leonardo DiCaprio, she has been widely noted by the press for this role. [Image by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images] Tom Barrack, a longtime friend of Trump’s, also thinks that she can and will reach great heights from the support of her father. Climate change has been hailed as her signature issue. “She has no skin in the game other than, ‘I’m giving you my point of view because I love you Dad and I want you to be successful, and you need to listen to me.’” Ivanka’s brother Donald Jr. also stands tall in her support. He revealed that their father really trusts her. “[She] has a great way of being able to, you know, talk to him.” Apart from climate change, child care and women empowerment are also Ivanka Trump’s strong suit. In her post, she has added that she will work towards female entrepreneurship and job creation. It would be interesting to see her next move towards these causes. [Featured Image by Scott Olson/Getty Images]