J.K. Rowling Empowers Struggling Fans As She Recalls Her Own ‘Worst’ Christmas

J.K. Rowling is no stranger to suffering and this Christmas, she made sure to reach out to fans who might be struggling despite the festivities surrounding them. The Harry Potter author took to Twitter to remind fans that regardless of what they’re going through, everything will soon pass. “At this time of year, we’re bombarded with images of perfect lives, which bear as little relation to reality as tinsel does to gold. If you’re lucky enough to be with the people you love, warm and safe, with enough to eat, I’m sure you feel as blessed as I do. But if your life is currently full of difficulties; if you aren’t where you want to be, either literally or figuratively, remember that extraordinary transformations are possible. Everything changes. Nothing is forever.” She talked about her worst Christmas where she found it difficult to believe that her misfortunes would end. The British novelist said that she was terrified of the future. However, things took an interesting turn, that’s why she reminded fans that “astonishing reversals of fortune happen every minute.” “So if you’re sad, or lonely, or bereaved, or ill, separated from your loved ones or in any other way suffering this Christmas, I send you love and wish you luck and better times. Millions of us have been where you are now.” Rowling further said that Christmas Day, despite all the hype, is just a day “so be kind to yourself.” Her supporters know that prior to becoming one of the world’s richest authors, Rowling survived on state benefits as a single parent. It didn’t help that her first marriage was a failure and that her mother passed away because of multiple sclerosis. Her life was inarguably changed by The Boy Who Lived. Despite ending several years ago, the love of fans for the Harry Potter universe grows stronger. One proof is the fans’ unwavering support for Rowling’s other works. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, for example, proved to be a smash hit when it premiered last month with Eddie Redmayne as its lead star. [Image by Warner Bros.] Fantastic Beasts follows the life of magizoologist Newt Scamander who likewise wrote the titular textbook used by Hogwarts students. The story takes place 70 years before the happenings in Harry Potter. Rowling wrote the film’s script and was heavily involved in its production. The saga will have a total of five movies. Also Read: Eddie Redmayne Has Touching Words for J.K. Rowling: She ‘Has No Other Agenda But To Tell Her Story It was truly a busy year for Rowling who also assisted in the scriptwriting process for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. In addition to her existing projects, she confirmed that two new novels are in the pipeline. Rowling last published a book in 2015, Career of Evil, under the name Robert Galbraith. When a curious fan asked if the new project would be under Galbraith or her own name, she said “one of each.” She also did not reveal if the novel would be an extension of Harry Potter or if it would be an independent story just like The Casual Vacancy. The only thing she confirmed is that she’s not writing books about Newt. Meanwhile, in the spirit of Christmas, those who want to delight their Potterhead friends may purchase the Harry Potter bath bomb which sorts the recipient into a specific Hogwarts house. If the bath bomb explodes into a red color, it means one is a Gryffindor. A photo posted by Created by Rebecca Lynn (@createdbyrebeccalynn) on Oct 30, 2016 at 5:10pm PDT Purchases will have to wait since the bath bombs immediately sold out. Restocks will take place on January 1. [Featured Image by Rob Stothard/Getty Images]

