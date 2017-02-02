J.K. Rowling Responds To Donald Trump Fans Burning Harry Potter Books

J.K. Rowling has made it perfectly clear that she’s not a fan of the recently elected 45th President of the United States Donald Trump. Clearly peeved, supporters of the President have now taken to defending the man that they voted for by burning copies and merchandise from Harry Potter. Over the last few days J.K Rowling has repeatedly re-Tweeted and voiced her own thoughts on the various controversial decisions that Donald Trump has made since he came into power. This has particularly caught the ire of Trump supporters, who in turn have taken to the social media website to respond to Rowling. [Image by Getty/Rob Stothard] Rather than retreating from these heckles, J.K. Rowling has instead decided to respond to them herself, and her responses have delighted most of the 9.39 million people that follow her. Well, the fumes from the DVDs might be toxic and I’ve still got your money, so by all means borrow my lighter. pic.twitter.com/kVoi8VGEoK — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) January 31, 2017 When one fan admitted that they’d decided to burn every Harry Potter book that they’ve ever owned, 17 years after reading The Philosopher’s Stone, J.K. Rowling far from mourned the loss. Instead, the writer highlighted that the villains in the Harry Potter universe had similarities to Donald Trump. Guess it’s true what they say: you can lead a girl to books about the rise and fall of an autocrat, but you still can’t make her think. pic.twitter.com/oB7Aq6Xz8M — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 1, 2017 After positing her various retorts to the Donald Trump fans attacking her, J.K. Rowling was clearly inundated with messages of support. And in an attempt to try and prove that the world is kinder than crueller she insisted that the positives messages “greatly outnumber the bad ones.” I’d just like to thank everyone sending me lovely messages, which greatly outnumber the bad ones ???? I’m now off to produce more kindling… — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 1, 2017 But the messages continued to come, and J.K. Rowling couldn’t resist the opportunity to keep on making light of them, too. Especially when one of the posts got bizarrely intimate. I think he’s got a crush on me. pic.twitter.com/eberOUoJt1 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 1, 2017 Over the last few days J.K. Rowling was joined in her admonishment of the Donald Trump presidency by one of her former Harry Potter co-stars. Jason Isaacs, who portrayed Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter franchise, took the opportunity to pour scorn on the current political climate during an event at the Wizarding World Of Harry Potter at the Universal Orlando Resort in Florida. The event was also attended by Tom Felton, who portrayed his son Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter films, as well as Matthew Lewis, who played Neville Longbottom. The variety of images that Isaacs posted of the trio, as well as one with Warwick Davis, who played Professor Flitwick, immediately delighted Harry Potter fans. [Image by Getty/Pool] But it was his comments, via Entertainment Weekly, at the event regarding the themes of Harry Potter, such as inclusiveness and tolerance, and how they relate to today that really struck home. There is a very recognizable racist and supremacist [in Lucius Malfoy], acting out of fear and thinking that the past was a better time. And scared of Muggles and scared of the future because it feels like his place was some time ago, when he was part of the super-elite who could look down on the rest of the world. You don’t need to look too far to find many politicians standing on those platforms. Those issues are never more relevant than today, [but] they are dealt with in this kind of magical world. [Featured Image by Getty/Rob Stothard]