Jaden Smith Caught Flirting With Blac Chyna Amid Hack Drama [Video]

Jaden Smith has been caught in the dragnet of the Blac Chyna hack drama. The 18-year-old superstar son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith was attached at the hip (and lips) to scandalous aspiring model Sarah Snyder for well over a year, but recently the pair seems to have parted ways. No stranger to the Hollywood rumor mill himself, it’s perhaps not surprising that Jaden Smith is now entangled with almost-Kardashian Blac Chyna. Blac Chyna leaves Rob Kardashian after Instagram hack reveals her conversations with Jaden Smith and Young Thug. https://t.co/r2qMazsVw7 pic.twitter.com/A9QLCKsYe2 — someecards (@someecards) December 18, 2016 If you’re unfamiliar with the story, Blac Chyna was the victim of an Instagram hack a couple of weeks ago, amid rumors that she and Rob Kardashian had split (again) and she’d taken their baby and bailed on the relationship. As The Daily Beast reports, when hacked screenshots were posted online, it was revealed that 28-year-old Chyna had been flirtatiously chatting with Jaden Smith on the account. While the hacked Instagram posts were eventually deleted, that didn’t happen until the world saw with their own eyes that Jaden Smith had been chatting up Blac Chyna. [Photo by Instagram/Blac Chyna] The screenshot of the conversation between Jaden Smith and Blac Chyna isn’t dated, so it’s unknown when it may have occurred. While Blac Chyna confirmed that she was hacked, she has not denied that the conversation between herself and Jaden Smith took place. Jaden and Chyna have a bit of a history, and it’s long and a bit sordid. Perfect Kardashian-level Jaden Smith drama. As People reports, Jaden Smith once dated Rob Kardashian’s little sister, Kylie Jenner. Kylie in now rumored to be dating rapper Tyga, who is Blac Chyna’s ex-boyfriend (confused yet?). In the conversation between Jaden Smith and Blac Chyna captured above, Jaden allegedly calls the Tyga “s**t” “sus’ (slang for “scandalous”) and offers to sit down and have a drink to chat. Nevermind that Jaden is just 18-years-old, and well below the legal drinking age. Chyna allegedly responded to Jaden Smith’s drinking invitation by accepting the talk and declining the wine. “I know it’s hard … If u wanna talk that’s fine … Not over wine tho.” Jaden Smith wasn’t the only dude that Blac Chyna was allegedly talking to at the time her Instagram was hacked. In addition to Jaden, the on-again, off-again fiance of Rob Kardashian was also allegedly chatting with Young Thug. Apparently blac chyna was flirting with young thug and jaden smith while she was with rob but… Jaden is 18???? She’s 28???? Wha??????? — ☮bethany☮ (@freeheadache) December 22, 2016 Crying at these Blac Chyna text leaks. She tried to smash Jaden Smith. Lmao. — despicable meech (@beard_god) December 20, 2016 lmao jaden smith’s messages with blac chyna is hilarious — E Wood (@E_WoodThaG) December 19, 2016 Hold. Up. Jaden Smith and Blac Chyna?!?!? — Ryan Palmer (@_RPalmer) December 19, 2016 Coming out in her own defense regarding her flirtatious conversation with Jaden Smith, Chyna called the conversation with the 18-year-old ex-boyfriend of her ex-boyfriend’s girlfriend “old AF.” In addition, she has lashed out at fiance Rob, accusing him of being behind the hacking that exposed her conversation with Jaden Smith to the world, reports Life & Style. “He only did this because when he went through my phone he couldn’t find anything to be mad about. He’s on Snapchat acting hurt but he’s yet to come see Dream yet! He knows where we are! Honestly it’s only so much a person can take. Everyone has tried to help Rob. I’ve gone beyond to help and so has his family!” The Gospel According To Jaden Smith … : https://t.co/gFWEGm50li . pic.twitter.com/R0FjuYRZRD — Kaitlyn Hunter (@KaitlynHunter7) December 24, 2016 The aftermath of the hacking scandal and publicized Jaden Smith conversation was fairly profound for Blac Chyna. She announced that she started a new Instagram account @blacchyna, and that someone in her life was “really, really, really, really mad.” During the hack, someone posted to her Instagram account that she had broken up with Rob, while posting her private conversation with Jaden Smith. “I no longer am with Rob. I left him and took the baby and did not even let him know.” That hacked message later appeared to be the truth, which added another layer of confusion to the hack involving Chyna’s conversation with Jaden Smith. Here’s why Jaden Smith was one of 2016’s most stylish men: https://t.co/9GyeR5BLPK pic.twitter.com/iXbdquHXX7 — ASOS Menswear (@ASOS_Menswear) January 2, 2017 In the midst of accusations that he was Blac Chyna’s hacker and had deliberately exposed personal conversations between Chyna and Jaden Smith (and others), Rob Kardashian took to Instagram to defend himself and bemoan his broken heart. “I thought this was going to be the best year of my life,,, had a beautiful baby Dream and haven’t spent Christmas with family in years and I just can’t believe she really hurt me this way.” Blac Chyna Instagram Hacker Claims To Reveal DMs With Young Thug, Jaden Smith & Her Lawyer https://t.co/DvsdG7fkTa pic.twitter.com/Nf34FSZ0Ga — Juice Gang ???? (@JuiceGang86305) December 19, 2016 Officially, Chyna never directly addressed the nature of her social media hack, nor have her people confirmed a split from embattled fiance Rob Kardashian. The social media spat and alleged hack did come at a fairly suspicious time, with her flirtation with Jaden Smith being aired just before the airing of Rob & Chyna Baby Special on E! I Wanna Be Ryan Gosling For Christmas — Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) December 29, 2016 While Jaden Smith got caught up in the midst of the drama, it doesn’t seem to have changed the way he lives his life, goes about his business or dominates social media. [Featured Image by Royal Albert Hall, London, England, UK/AP Photo]

