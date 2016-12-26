Jaden Smith's Unique Fashion Sense, Owns $85,000 Tesla Car, Makes Dad Will Smith Cry

Jaden Smith is known for expressing his individuality, and now his father Will Smith has spoken out about how he handles his son’s decision to dress differently, sometimes in clothes typically designed for women. | jaden smith x balenciaga pic.twitter.com/Q9vGnov0Hf — Limited Heat (@limitedheatt) December 22, 2016 According to BET, Jaden Smith’s father started by expressing his opinion on what a unique and important job parenting really is. “[Parenting is] such a unique task. The greatest human task is to render a human being into the world.” He then went on to reveal that his son’s unique sense of style never bothered him, because he feels it’s a part of who Jaden is. “What I do with my children, that I feel that the greatest gift that I can give my children is the freedom to be who they are.” Jaden Smith may be only 18-years-old, but it doesn’t mean he can’t cruise around Los Angeles in an $85,000 car, according to Hollywood Life. The son of Will Smith recently took his brand new Tesla Model X for a ride around LA to make onlookers jealous. Jaden Smith con el Tesla Model X | @TeslaMotors @ClubTeslaES @elonmusk @slcuervo pic.twitter.com/pmb805lnjD — Aarón Ds23yTube (@ds23ytube) October 16, 2016 It’s unclear whether Jaden Smith paid for his Tesla Model X, the price of which ranges between $82,000 and $115,000, by himself or wheher his celebrity parents bought the car as a gift. A Tesla Model X seems like the best birthday gift ever, but Jaden celebrated his birthday nearly four months ago. So if it’s not a birthday gift from his dad Will Smith and mom Jada Pinkett Smith, what is it? Whatever it is, Jaden Smith seems not to care about the “spoilt kid” talk, as he proudly took his brand new car around LA and even did several cool poses while taking snaps inside the vehicle. By all account, the After Earth star looked like he was having the time of his life in that luxurious car. Will Smith’s son sported his typically fashionable oversized clothes and his signature dreadlocks. It’s quite an achievement to own an SUV at 18-years-old. But it’s not just any SUV. Jaden Smith put his brand new car on full display and showed that his SUV features a spacious trunk and has cool lifting doors. Jaden Smith loves his Model X #Tesla #Models #car #Automotive #cars #Autos pic.twitter.com/ZkHwVGb3Mm — Marc Miller (Cars) (@love2cars) November 13, 2016 Jaden Smith has been enjoying great popularity lately: buying the super-expensive car, receiving an award at the Environmental Media Awards and gracing the pages of Numéro. In his interview with Numéro, explaining his current style, Jaden Smith revealed that he was Gothic for a while. The After Earth actor said he used to wear dark colors all the time and added that he even thought of himself as a vampire. “I was only wearing black and I was hiding from the sun because I was a vampire. I could not expose myself to the sun and I was only wearing black trench coats.” Jaden Smith X Numero #fashion pic.twitter.com/jbxto9YvvO — Maison Varado (@maisonvarado) November 13, 2016 A vampire or not, Jaden Smith makes a great environmentalist. The 18-year-old was recently honored with the Male EMA Futures Award at the Environmental Media Awards. Jaden Smith is currently dating model Sarah Snyder, who is nearly three years Jaden’s senior. The two are never embarrassed to put their passion on display and paparazzi often catch them kissing and hugging. ???? tweet cuqui para que veáis lo bonites que son jaden smith y sarah snyder ???? pic.twitter.com/M0SOBH8zQn — andrius ???? (@themondkind) December 11, 2016 In early September, the lovebirds were spotted kissing at an organic food store. Jaden Smith and his girlfriend are madly in love as the duo also flaunted their PDA at the MTV Video Music Awards in August and Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood event that same month. It’s no wonder Will Smith is proud of his son Jaden Smith, according to UPI. The 48-year-old Suicide Squad actor recently took to Facebook to share a snap of his 18-year-old son and actress Shailene Woodley, who were honored as the EMA Futures. In the caption, Smith admitted that his son and Woodley receiving the awards for their environmental activism had the Independence Day actor “a little teary.” “They had me a little teary as I witnessed the next generations global agents of change!” Jaden Smith was honored for his clean-tech solutions, while the Divergent star was recognized for her actions at a peaceful protest in North Dakota, where the actress was arrested. [Featured Image by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images]

