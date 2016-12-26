James Kennedy Speaks Out About The Death Of His Godfather George Michael

The shocking news came out tonight that George Michael has passed away at the age of 53. He died sometime over the Christmas holiday. Now his godson James Kennedy of Vanderpump Rules is speaking out about the loss of George and how he feels. If you remember, James has mentioned George being his godfather on the show, but of course, he never made an appearance. The two seem to have been really close when Kennedy was younger. James went to his Twitter account tonight to share his thoughts on the loss of George Michael. James Kennedy posted a picture of himself as a young boy with George and a stuffed dinosaur. Along with it, he said, “Rest In Peace George, I can’t believe this has happened, watch over me in heaven God father. love you. ❤️” This passing sounds like it is going to be hard on James. The fans are commenting like crazy letting James know that they are sending him their condolences. [Image By Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images] Bravo TV shared back in December of 2015 about James Kennedy’s father and who he is, which explains why George was his godfather. James’ dad is Andros Georgiou, who has been in the spotlight a lot. His dad actually grew up with George Michael. Their fathers were from the same small village and actually emigrated to London around the same time. The fathers being friends made it where Andros and George ended up friends. Of course, the rest is history, and James Kennedy ended up with George Michael as a godfather. They both had huge music careers. They actually worked together through the years. James Kennedy grew up with Michael by his side. There are even pictures of him with James when he was little. Nobody really knows how close they have stayed over the years, but James makes it sounds like they were close to each other. James’ dad explained their relationship once saying, “When I married Jackie [Andros’ wife and James’ mom], I told her, ‘[George] comes first. My kids are his kids, and he’ll be in the delivery room with us, ‘ and he was. When my son James was born in January 1992, Yog and I gave him his first bath.” James’ dad called George the name Yog. [Image By Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for DailyMail.com] Reports are that James Kennedy’s dad Andros and Geroge did have a falling out at one point and were not speaking anymore. This means that James probably wasn’t around him much, but he may have still talked to him over the years. James Kennedy is close with his dad, though. He has been helping him with his music career. Fans of Vanderpump Rules have seen James working hard on being a DJ and also putting out some music. He even did a song with Lala Kent that was released. Recently, James Kennedy was fired from SUR by Lisa Vanderpump. She was tired of the way he was acting and just decided it was time to cut him loose. James is still on the show, though and it doesn’t look like he will be losing that job. New episodes air on Monday nights, but if James ends up speaking out about the loss of George, it won’t air for quite some time. Were you shocked by the passing of George Michael? Did you realize that he was the godfather of James Kennedy of Vanderpump Rules? Sound off in the comments section below on your thoughts, and don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules when they air on Monday nights on Bravo. So far, this season has been full of drama, which is a big part of why the viewers love this show so much. [Featured Image By Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for DailyMail.com]

