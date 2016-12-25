Jana Duggar Spends Christmas Eve Cooking For Her Family, Fans Feel Sorry For Her

Jana Duggar was the star of the Duggar Family Official Facebook page on Christmas Eve, but the trio of posts about the oldest Duggar daughter just made some fans feel bad for her. The Duggars are used to feeding more than a dozen hungry mouths on a daily basis, but the family’s kitchen really gets a workout when friends, grandchildren, and other family members visit for the Christmas holidays. On Christmas Eve, Jana Duggar was kept busy slaving away over a hot oven. The Duggars shared a series of Facebook photos that showcased the massive amount of baked goods that the 26-year-old Counting On star had to cook for their many hungry guests. “Jana making some delicious homemade bread for Christmas day! It’s a family favorite,” the Duggars wrote. The next post on the Duggar Family Facebook page was a photo of the results of Jana Duggar’s labor: three dozen loaves of bread. In 2012, the Daily Mail reported that the Duggar family consumes six loaves of bread a day. However, the former 19 Kids and Counting stars usually buy the pantry staple at the grocery store instead of making it from scratch. According to the Duggar Family Blog, the Duggars only cook bread at home once a week. A few fans pointed out that whoever shared the first Facebook photo of Jana Duggar made an error — the mixture in the food processor looks like cookie dough, not bread dough. “Not trying to be rude, but that looks more like cookie mix than it does bread mix,” one fan wrote. “Avid baker here and I have made tons of bread and it doesn’t look like that. That looks more like cookies, especially with all the ingredients that are around.” The fan was proven right when the Duggars shared a third Facebook photo of a large batch of chocolate chip cookies that Jana had also baked for her family and their guests. Many of the Duggar family’s Facebook fans were impressed by Jana’s baking skills, but others were sad that she’s still living at home with her parents and being used as free labor. “Poor Cinderella Jana will never get out of that compound she is the live in maid and babysitter,” one fan wrote. “She looks miserable and exhausted,” another commented. Others observed that the Duggars often share photos of Jana and her siblings cooking, but their parents rarely make an appearance in pictures that are snapped in the kitchen. “Not to be rude, but I always see pictures of the kids cooking. What about Jim-Bob and Michelle? Looks like they never cook and just leave it to the kids,” one fan noted. According to the Duggar Family Blog, this is exactly what Jana’s parents do. The Duggar kids all have “jurisdictions” (a Duggarism that means “chores”) that they’re responsible for, and the Duggar girls are tasked with making lunch and supper for the family. Each older Duggar daughter is in charge of a “buddy team” composed of their younger siblings, and these teams help them cook. Jill, Jessa, and Jinger have all gotten married and moved out of their parents’ house, so the number of available cooks has drastically decreased. Joy-Anna Duggar is courting longtime friend Austin Forsyth, so the 19-year-old may also leave the nest in the near future. Once she’s gone, Jana will be the only adult Duggar daughter left at home to cook, clean, and babysit. As RadarOnline reports, Jana has already earned the nickname “Cinderella Duggar” because she spends so much time doing housework. Many fans believe that Jana would be much happier if she got her own place, but no Duggar daughter has ever moved out of their parents’ house without getting married first. In other words, Jana won’t get to spend less time in the kitchen until she finds Mr. Right. Jana Duggar’s lack of a love life may also mean that she won’t get as much screentime as her younger sisters when Counting On returns to TLC on January 16. The International Business Times reports that Joy-Anna’s courtship will be one Season 3 storyline, and viewers will get to see more footage of Jinger’s wedding preparations. Jessa and Jill are both expecting, so their pregnancies will also get plenty of attention. Because Jana doesn’t have a bun in the oven or a loverboy to make goo-goo eyes at, she barely appears in the Counting On Season 3 teaser trailer at all. Do you think Jana Duggar had to work too hard on Christmas Eve by doing all that baking? And do you think she’d be happier if she moved out of her parents’ house? Share your thoughts in the comments below. [Featured Image by Duggar Family/Facebook]

