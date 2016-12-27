Jana Duggar Toils For The Duggars On Christmas As Jill, Jinger, Jessa And ‘Counting On’ Stars Focus On Own Family News

Jana Duggar has been working throughout the holiday season, and it looks like Christmas eve was no different for her. The Duggars recorded their eldest not married daughter working throughout the house in December and the work did not seem to ease up as the family neared Christmas day. As Jana toils, it looks like her other sisters, Jill, Jinger and Jessa, were more focused on their own growing families. Check out the 26-year-old Duggar baking up a storm for her big family on Christmas eve. To show that her efforts are much appreciated, the Duggars posted numerous pictures of her working and the results from the oven on their Facebook site. This wasn’t the only time that Jana was seen by the fans working to deliver a perfect Christmas for her 19 siblings and parents. Right after Thanksgiving long weekend, she was seen laboring to decorate their front gate with laurels and red berries. Jana, hard a work making the front gate look ???? for the holiday season! A photo posted by The Duggar Family (@duggarfam) on Dec 2, 2016 at 7:40am PST In fact, the eldest unmarried Duggar girl works more than one job to keep the family together. She was one of the main chaperones at Josie’s seventh birthday party. “Happy late birthday post, Josie (even though you don’t have Facebook)!” the Duggars wrote on Facebook. “Every day we see you continue to grow into such a wonderful and sweet young lady with a loving heart and boy oh boy do you add excitement and entertainment to this house! We all love you very much!!! Everyone had a fun time celebrating Josie’s 7th birthday at our local bowling alley and going out for ice cream afterwards!” One of the questions on Counting On fans’ minds is that whether Jana has any plans for her relationships. Her sisters, Jill, Jessa, Jinger and now, Joy-Anna have gotten married in record time after they started their courtships. In that environment, there is an immense pressure to conform and fit the mold of her sisters, who are now focused on growing their own families. But it looks like Jana has other concerns that extend beyond finding a man and having babies. Last year, it came to light that she secured a property, “a former tattoo parlor near her home in Springdale, Arkansas,” according to Radar Online, possibly in hopes of starting a business of her own. She also has been attached to a few men over the years, though nothing came of them. “Jana didn’t name her suitors, but she has been attached to several men,” reports Yahoo! Sports. “Not only was she infamously linked to former NFL star Tim Tebow in 2014 (a claim her cousin vehemently denied on her behalf), she was also said to have once had a failed romance with a fellow reality star. In 2015 it was reported that Jana turned down advances from family friend and now-married ‘Bringing Up Bates’ star Zach Bates after having “secret chaperoned dates.” Right now, it looks like Jana is happy providing for her family and making sure that her younger siblings are taken care of before she starts to court seriously. Though it looks like she is a late bloomer in the family in terms of starting a family of her own, she is still only 26, which is quite young in a larger context. What do you think 2017 has in store for Jana? Let us know in the comments below! [Featured Image by Duggar Family/Facebook]

