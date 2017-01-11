Janet Jackson Becomes A Mother In The New Year And Is Part Of A Growing Trend

Janet Jackson sings while she demonstrates her dance moves at the Dubai World Cup. During her performance at the Dubai World Cup, Janet Jackson smiles. Janet Jackson surprised the world when she announced that she was pregnant at the age of 50. On January 3, 2017, Jackson gave birth to a baby boy. The infant, named Eissa, is Janet Jackson’s and her 41-year–old husband’s Wissam Al Mana’s first child. Jackson, a pop singer, who is famous for such singles as “Love Will Never Do Without You,” as well as many other hits, is not the only lady who decided to have a baby later in life. According to the latest National Vital Statistics Report from the Centers for Disease Control, the birth rate for women over 40 to 44 went up to 2 percent. In 2014, women over the age of 50 had 743 births compared to 677 birth in 2013. The good news is that the rates for teen pregnancy have fallen. In the past, women in their twenties had a higher birth rate than they do today. There are many reasons why women are delaying childbirth. One of the top reasons is that many women are seeking financial stability before bringing a child into the world. They aspire to have a good paying job so that they will be able to support their child and give that child every advantage that they can such as a high quality education. Another reason why women over 40 are waiting to have babies are all the fertility treatments that are available to them now. Even though their biological clock is ticking and their chances of remaining childless is 60 percent, then still have a better chance of becoming pregnant with the new advances in science and medicine than previous generations. Like any other risk one takes in life, becoming pregnant over the age of 40 has its advantages and its disadvantages. According to The March of Dimes, there are more pregnancy risks for women over 40 such as gestational diabetes, high blood pressure and stillbirth. A woman over 40 also has a higher risk of having a baby with Down’s syndrome. Another disadvantage of having a baby after 40 may occur after the child is born. Will you have the strength and emotional endurance to care for a child as you begin to age? When a woman is in her forties, her parents are elderly and less likely to help raise the child. This lady will have not have the strong family support that younger mothers have from their parents. A mom in her forties may not see her grandchildren since the possibility of death increases as you age. An older mother has the responsibility to teach her child to become independent at a younger age. An older mother must also have a stronger personality and even a sense of humor. In the movie, Bridget Jones Baby, Renee Zellweger, stars as Bridget Jones, a successful woman in the news industry, who receives the surprise of her life when she realizes that she has become pregnant over the age of 40. Even the doctor call Jones a geriatric mom. There are many twists and turns in this film, that is a fine example of art imitating life. This is the perfect comedy for everyone, especially expectant moms. Despite the many disadvantages of becoming a mother over the age of 40, there is one strong advantage, maturity. Older mothers have had more experiences than younger mothers, and they have a better chance of imparting that wisdom onto to their child. Middle aged moms have made many mistakes, and they have learned from their mistakes. Psychologically, they are more than ready to become moms despite all the stigmas that society may have against them. With all of her experience, there is no doubt that Janet Jackson will be a wonderful mom. Even though she comes from such a famous family, whose musical talented brothers were part of The Jackson Five, she has still managed to stand out on her own with a very successful musical career. Jackson even coauthored a book with journalist David Ritz in 2011, A Journey to Finding and Loving Yourself, which became a No 1 New York Times bestseller. She is an extraordinary lady.

