Janet Jackson Has Baby Boy Eissa at 50, Is Latest Celebrity To Give Birth After 40

Janet Jackson, 50, and husband Wissam Al Mana have welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Eissa, who was born on January 3. Janet Jackson’s representative has confirmed the date of birth of baby Eissa to People. “Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana are thrilled to welcome their new son Eissa Al Mana into the world. Janet had a stress-free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably.” Janet Jackson and Wissam Al Mana, a Qatari businessman, were married on in 2012, and in May 2015 the couple announced they were expecting a child together. Before the official baby announcement, there had been speculation and rumors over a suspected Janet Jackson pregnancy. This happened after Janet decided to postpone her “Unbreakable World” tour and said in a video on Twitter in April that this was so that she and her husband could both focus on their family together. Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana at the Sergio Rossi presentation in Milan, Italy on February 21, 2013. [Image by Vincenzo Lombardo/Getty Images] “We’re in the second leg of the tour, and there actually has been a sudden change. I thought it was important that you be the first to know. My husband and I are planning our family. So I’m going to have to delay the tour.” In October, Janet Jackson was seen with a baby bump in a picture in People and declared, “We thank God for our blessing.” A source told the Daily Mail that Jackson was taking it easy and was already thinking of baby names. “Her support system is extremely strong. She is taking things easy these days and is feeling well but not overdoing it in any capacity of her life. Janet is staying healthy for her and her baby. She’s been praying for a child for a very long time. She’s already in the process of thinking of baby names.” My baby had her baby ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????? Love her whole life. & S/O to my new son, Eissa ????????????https://t.co/gCeEibIakY — KING (@iamKingAshlee) January 4, 2017 Both Janet Jackson and Wissam Al Mana had been quiet during Janet’s pregnancy, but in September Jackson was spotted wearing sweatpants, a scarf and a sweater while she was hunting for baby supplies in London at the Back in Action Furniture Store. A source close to Jackson described how excited she and her husband were about their baby. “She is super excited about her pregnancy and is doing extremely well. She actually feels very good about everything.” In November, Janet also went on social media to say that she was feeling good, as the Daily Mail reported. “Hey, you guys. It’s been awhile, but I’m still listening. I feel your love and prayers. Thank you, and I’m doing well.” Other members of the Jackson family have already stepped up to the plate and offered their assistance with baby boy Eissa Al Mana. After Janet Jackson made her baby announcement in May, Jermaine Jackson offered his help with changing diapers. “She’ll be a great mother because she is very tough, very strict. But I tell her, ‘If you need any parenting skills or baby skills, let me know because I’m the best diaper changer there is on this planet, still to this day.’” Janet Jackson at amfAR New York Gala on February 6, 2013 in New York City. [Image by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images] Janet Jackson, 50, is the latest celebrity to give birth after the age of 40. Geena Davis and husband Reza Jarrahy welcomed their first child together, Alizeh, when Geena was 46 and when she was 48 she and her husband welcomed twin boys Kian and Kaiis. Halle Berry gave birth to baby boy Maceo when she was 47, and said that she was surprised by her pregnancy as she thought she was “kinda pre-menopausal,” as RTE reported. “I didn’t think it was possible at my age.” Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale welcomed their third child together, Apollo, when Stefani was 44. Susan Sarandon also gave birth to her third child after the age of 40 and was 45-years-old when Miles Guthrie was born. Were you excited to hear the news of Janet Jackson and Wissam Al Mana giving birth to baby boy Eissa? [Featured Image by Francois Nel/Getty Images]

